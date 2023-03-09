...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with frequent gusts up to 30
kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Friday to 4 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
East Carolina University Athletics Director Terry Holland speaks at the Murphy Center in Greenville during the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce annual membership drive in 2006.
A memorial service for former East Carolina athletic director and University of Virginia basketball coaching legend Terry Holland will be held in early May, according to Holland's obituary, which was released on Wednesday by his family.
The life of the man known in Greenville as one of the most successful ADs in the school's history will be honored at 2 p.m. on May 6 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.
The ceremony will follow a private family graveside service at the University of Virginia Cemetery.
The obituary stated, "Coach Holland's willingness to share his Alzheimer’s diagnosis and journey was a testament to his passion for helping others. In his name, we strive to raise awareness and prevent further suffering from this disease."
Holland hired football coach Skip Holtz and later Ruffin McNeill to highlight an era of success during his eight-year tenure at ECU. He also oversaw substantial expansion and upgrades to the school's athletics facilities complex, which was named in his honor.
Holland passed away at the age of 80 two weeks ago. He officially retired from athletics in 2014 after a total of 55 years spent in college athletics.