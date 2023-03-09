Holland 4

East Carolina University Athletics Director Terry Holland speaks at the Murphy Center in Greenville during the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce annual membership drive in 2006.

 File/The Daily Reflector

A memorial service for former East Carolina athletic director and University of Virginia basketball coaching legend Terry Holland will be held in early May, according to Holland's obituary, which was released on Wednesday by his family.

The life of the man known in Greenville as one of the most successful ADs in the school's history will be honored at 2 p.m. on May 6 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.