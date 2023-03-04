Holland 3

Terry Holland, director of athletics at East Carolina University, poses in his office in 2008 with blueprints of the Olympic Sports Complex and images of Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, where he led efforts to add 7,000 seats in the south end zone. Colleagues said Holland, who died on Sunday, left his mark at ECU.

 Photo by Forrest Croce

By September of 2014, Terry Holland was no longer the leader of East Carolina University athletics, yet his blueprint for ECU sports was on full display.

The former ECU director of athletics, who died Sunday at the age of 80, had by then resigned and taken on an emeritus role with the university. But he was undoubtedly smiling the day he saw the Pirate football team dismantle the North Carolina Tar Heels in a Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium that was packed like it never had been before.