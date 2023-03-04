...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers, and Alligator
River.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Terry Holland, director of athletics at East Carolina University, poses in his office in 2008 with blueprints of the Olympic Sports Complex and images of Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, where he led efforts to add 7,000 seats in the south end zone. Colleagues said Holland, who died on Sunday, left his mark at ECU.
By September of 2014, Terry Holland was no longer the leader of East Carolina University athletics, yet his blueprint for ECU sports was on full display.
The former ECU director of athletics, who died Sunday at the age of 80, had by then resigned and taken on an emeritus role with the university. But he was undoubtedly smiling the day he saw the Pirate football team dismantle the North Carolina Tar Heels in a Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium that was packed like it never had been before.
Days like those had always been the vision of Holland during his eight-year tenure at the school, and the progress he made in that time helped the Pirate football team reach a pinnacle. The man roaming the sidelines for the Pirates that Saturday against UNC was Ruffin McNeill, hand-picked by Holland back in 2009 to keep a winning team winning.
McNeill, a former Pirate player, became Holland’s second football hire, replacing Skip Holtz, and those wins kept on coming against bigger, better-funded Power Five opponents like the Tar Heels.
“It was unique because, having played there, we never played UNC or Virginia Tech when I was there,” said McNeill, who went 42-34 as ECU’s head coach, in an interview this week. “Skip had a chance to bring some of those teams in, but I think that was part of Terry’s vision was to get those teams to come to Dowdy-Ficklen. That (UNC) game, I think, was one that people will remember because it was a packed stadium and the kids played extremely well, coaches did a great job planning and we won the football game.
“It was a direct vision of what Coach Holland wanted, to be able to highlight or bring to the light East Carolina University, but also the city of Greenville.”
Holland and McNeill didn’t know each other when Holtz left ECU at the end of the 2009 season to take the South Florida job. McNeill had inadvertently entered the sports spotlight around that time when he coached Texas Tech in its bowl game following the dismissal of Mike Leach.
Not long after that, McNeill was in Holland’s office for an interview that both men later said created an instant, solid bond.
“He gave me my first job,” said McNeill, who was hired by Holland for five memorable and win-heavy seasons. “You really couldn’t ask for a better situation. Coaching is coaching. It doesn’t matter which sport. There are great coaches in all sports — soccer, swimming, track, basketball, football, baseball, et cetera. Coach Holland was a great, outstanding coach, period. He was a great administrator but a great coach, leading the whole athletic department.”
McNeill said he appreciated the fact that Holland’s maintained the same demeanor and disposition as an administrator that made him a famous basketball coach at the University of Virginia long before he came to Greenville.
Holland had an unquenchable thirst for winning, but he never seemed to lose his cool.
“He was always poised and calm,” said McNeill, how entering his fourth year on the staff at N.C. State under head coach Dave Doeren. “Doesn’t mean he couldn’t be competitive and get fired up, but he always had a calm and poised demeanor when he was working with me. I hated to see him leave East Carolina.”
Included in the package with the McNeill hire was bringing on then-twenty-something offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley, who has since risen to become the head coach of the USC Trojans.
At the time, however, Holland expressed concerns to McNeill about Riley’s age. But Holland sided on placing his faith in McNeill to make the right decisions.
“It was always good to see him come into the office, or I’d go down to his office, and we’d talk about what’s next for the next year or what’s on the agenda,” McNeill said. “He would always enlighten me on what was next in his plan.
“His job, his deal and his plan was to expose East Carolina to as much publicity and play the toughest opponents possible,” McNeill said. “But he also understood the development necessary, in my case with the football team, with the right people and the right talent. He understood that too.”