East Carolina’s baseball team entered Friday leading the American Athletic Conference in home runs and was second in the AAC standings behind Tulane, but ECU left the weekend in first in both categories.
In addition to another dominant performance on the pitcher’s mound by ECU’s Gavin Williams on Friday during Game 1 of the series against Tulane, Thomas Francisco, Zach Agnos, Connor Norby and others helped power the Pirates the rest of the weekend to a crucial 3-1 series victory late in the season.
ECU (33-10, 15-5) hit a total of nine home runs versus Tulane, highlighted by four in a clinching 9-1 victory Sunday. The only homer by the Green Wave (25-17, 14-5) came Saturday night in its lone win of the weekend.
Tulane’s Sunday starter, Tyler Hoffman, hadn’t allowed a home run all season. Thomas Francisco homered off him in the third inning, and Francisco did it again in the fifth along with Alec Makarewicz for a 6-1 cushion. Agnos’ HR in the eighth against reliever Zach DeVito made it 8-1.
“I looked at (Hoffman’s) numbers (Saturday) night before I went home and thought, ‘Wow, we are going to be in for a dog fight,’” Pirate coach Cliff Godwin said. “So I sent Francisco a text to make sure the hitters were ready to go. This wasn’t like a fourth starter, but he was like a Friday night guy we were going to face. ... The A-Mak home run after Franny’s, I thought, was a big blow for them, just because we’re not going anywhere and we are going to be here.”
Hoffman went 4.2 innings and allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks. The Pirates got 3.0 scoreless innings from starter Carson Whisenhunt, who had been out since April 9 with arm soreness.
“I thought (one run in the bottom of the first inning) was crucial, just to give us a little momentum with Carson being out there for the first time in a month,” Godwin said. “Then we continued to add (runs).”
ECU produced a three-run rally in the bottom of the fifth as part of scoring in four of the first five innings.
The host Pirates were fully motivated for the series, considering it entered in second place and due to some public midweek comments earlier in the week. One of the pitchers for Tulane, Donovan Benoit, was quoted telling Nola.com: “It’s all coming together, and it shouldn’t be, ‘Can Tulane take one from ECU?’ It should be, ‘Can ECU take one from Tulane?’”
ECU players were aware of Benoit’s prediction.
“Obviously, you could see stuff on Twitter, and I guess you were blind if you can’t,” senior relief pitcher Matt Bridges said after Sunday’s win. “At the end of the day, it’s a big series and we are going to stay humble and focus on us. We have goals of our own, and they are bigger and we are reaching higher for just the American conference. We’re just going to do our thing and stay day-to-day and stay within each other is the biggest thing.”
Francisco has recorded multiple hits in 14 of the last 16 games. He was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs on Sunday. Norby hit a home run in Game 1 and Game 2, and he scored the first run of the finale on a Francisco RBI single.
Reliever Cam Colmore pitched Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and was named AAC pitcher of the week Monday. The sixth-year senior ended the weekend on a scoreless streak of 8.2 innings since he didn’t record an out and was charged four runs at Wichita State on April 30.
Two weekends remain in the regular season. ECU will travel to Cincinnati and to South Florida, and Tulane hosts UCF before ending at Cincy.