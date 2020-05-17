Like so many others, South Central High School alumni and former East Carolina football player Kendall Futrell watched the ECU virtual graduation commencement held on May 8.
He has been used to wearing football and basketball uniforms for years and he was plenty proud of earning his bachelor’s degree in university studies, but the 6-foot-2, 226-pounder couldn’t be convinced to wear his cap and gown while actually watching commencement.
“I didn’t do all that,” said Futrell, who graduated from SCHS in 2016 and later that year turned into a freshman starter for one game on defense for the Pirates. “But I did take my graduation pictures later on graduation day. That was good to do, so I put my cap and gown on for that.”
Despite being in casual clothes, watching the graduation ceremony that Futrell will remember forever — because of the accomplishment parlayed with the reality and uniqueness of graduating during the COVID-19 pandemic — was a moment the former Pirate and Falcon took seriously.
“My mom really wanted to watch it and I wanted to as well, so we sat down and we watched it and it was good,” said Futrell, who was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League on April 25 and already has participated in zoom meetings with his professional teammates and coaches. “It’s an accomplishment of all the hard work, academically, that I put in. I watched the whole thing and I thought it was good, but it was definitely different having virtual graduation rather than a real one.”
Futrell said one particular grade or class doesn’t stand out in his ECU studies, but definitely there is one semester that makes him most proud.
He earned honor roll distinction for the spring of 2019. That came after he emerged during his junior season as a full-time starter for the Pirates and before a senior year that saw him improve even more to emerge as one of the top defensive players in the American Athletic Conference.
“That whole semester was hard, but I ended up working really hard because I knew I needed to have a good semester that year,” Futrell said of last spring’s classes. “That is something I will always look back on to give me hope moving forward. If I could get honor roll with that load of classes that I had, I can pretty much do anything. That was a really hard semester.”
The Bengals signed Futrell as an outside linebacker and potential pass-rushing specialist. He is hoping to move to Cincinnati during the summer to prepare for workouts and try to make the Bengals’ active roster when football practices and games resume.
Even if he moves away from eastern North Carolina later this year and sticks in a role with his new team, Futrell’s roots will trace back to ECU and Greenville.
“It’s good to think back and reflect on all the times and growing up here — from elementary school, middle school, high school and now done with college, it’s a good feeling,” he said. “I was happy to graduate and I know my family was proud of me. It was good.”