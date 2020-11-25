East Carolina coach Mike Houston said he did not lay out specific rules when asked how his football team will handle any players who might want to attend a family meal this week. He said his advice to all his players is to be smart and protect each other in order to participate in scheduled COVID-19 testing and play in Saturday’s finale against SMU at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
ECU’s offense includes Pitt County natives as key players in starting quarterback Holton Ahlers and starting receiver C.J. Johnson, who both went to D.H. Conley High School, and backup tight end Jeremy Lewis also is a Greenville native. The Pirates began their season Sept. 26 and have not had a game postponed or canceled since their season kicked off.
“They just have to be smart in that if they do do anything with a family here in the local area that they are very conscientious about protecting themselves, because they are protecting their teammates,” Houston said.
Thanksgiving day for the Pirates (2-6, 2-5 American Athletic Conference) will include a practice and a team lunch.
“We’re going to have practice Thursday morning and have a COVID-appropriate and protocol Thanksgiving lunch together as a team,” Houston said. “It’s the way we’ve been having to eat for the past several months with spacing and masks and all the protocols in place with serving (food). We’ll do that together as a team and then give them a to-go dinner to take with them. What I’ve asked of them is, ‘Listen guys, you have one more week as far as protecting each other and let’s just be conscientious and stay within our bubble.’”
Kickoff against the Mustangs is scheduled for Saturday at noon on ESPN-Plus. SMU (7-2, 4-2) has one more regular season game left, versus Houston, after this weekend. ECU already has bested the 1-7 league record it produced in both 2019 and ‘18.
“We’ve been fortunate to play the schedule we have, because if you asked me back in August and September if we played nine games this fall, I would have told you there’s no way,” Houston said. “I would have thought we were going to play four or five at best.”
Smith’s spotlight
ECU senior offensive tackle D’Ante Smith is preparing for the 2021 NFL draft and has accepted an invitation to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Jan. 30 in Mobile, Ala.
Smith suffered a season-ending injury in ECU’s opening game on Sept. 26.
“I’m extremely thankful, and this is a big opportunity for me,” Smith said. “I’ve been watching the Senior Bowl ever since I was in high school. ... I’m progressing physically and I’ll be way bigger than I probably have been the last couple of years. I’m going to be ready to show my best.”
The Augusta, Ga., native extended his start streak to 26 straight games on Sept. 26 before moving to inactive status. He has mainly played left tackle for the Pirates as a reliable pass blocker and has some experience at guard from earlier in his career.
“He’s had a great career here at East Carolina and I hate he got robbed of his senior year,” Houston said. “It certainly hurt us on the field, not having a player of that ability out there every weekend, but also it robbed him of that opportunity as well. He has made the decision that he is ready to move on with what’s next in his career, so accepting an invitation to the Senior Bowl will give him a great opportunity to be able to perform one last time for pro scouts.”