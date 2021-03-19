Mike Houston could easily sense the right amount of intensity and effort in East Carolina's spring practice Friday, partly because he knew the team was not able to hold any spring practices a year ago and he could reflect on some spring moments from 2019.
A significant step toward Houston's third season coaching the Pirates progressed Friday afternoon when ECU participated in about 2 hours of various drills synonymous with spring football fundamentals and long-term strategies. Houston, overall, was pleased with the intent he saw which he sometimes had to urge for a few years ago.
"Guys were running and you were not having to push them to go hard," said Houston, who was hired by athletics director Jon Gilbert and the Pirates on Dec. 4, 2018. "We were kind of having to pull them back a little bit, and that is refreshing. There was a lot of depth, and that was refreshing too, after some of the issues we had in the first year and a half of being here."
ECU's season will officially begin Sept. 2 against Appalachian State in Charlotte. For now, Houston said a lot of focus is on individual work and teaching moments.
The Pirates, who went 3-6 last year in a COVID-19-condensed campaign that included three American Athletic Conference victories, will put pads on Tuesday.
"Probably 75 percent of our team has never had a spring practice session," Houston said. "There was so much positive today. I mean we're rusty and certainly don't look like we're in mid-season form or anything like that, but the main takeaways are incredible attitudes and just great effort."
Players on the field for their first ECU spring practice included backup quarterback Mason Garcia and lead receivers C.J. Johnson and Audie Omotosho. Keaton Mitchell served as a primary running back working alongside veteran QB Holton Ahlers.
The Pirates' 2020 season ended Nov. 28 with a 52-38 win over SMU.
John Williams, ECU's director of strength and conditioning, then led workouts and the team also had other voluntary workouts leading up to Friday's full-scale practice that featured some of ECU's December signees including transfer defensive back D.J. Ford, who Houston said looked like a player who already has plenty of college football experience and savvy.
Upcoming practices for younger players will continue to be valuable for them and for ECU's coaches.
"After a year of Zoom, it was good to still get somewhat back to more normal," Houston said. "We still have to follow some protocols and stuff, but at least we are getting back closer to the way it was before. It was great to be back on the field. That was the best thing. ... Certainly we have a greater appreciation to just get out there and be together."
The ground was still damp and temperatures in the 30s and windy when practice began. Conditions might not have been ideal, but that didn't deter from Houston's energy.
"It was an enjoyable afternoon," he said.