Live red-zone sequences and continual work on special teams were highlights from East Carolina football practice Tuesday as the Pirates prepare for a full weekend scrimmage at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
Momentum on Tuesday between spirited offensive and defensive units shifted at times from the defense controlling run-specific drills to the offense having some breakthrough moments near the end of the afternoon and getting into the end zone and celebrating that accomplishment.
“It was a very competitive practice after a shells (helmets, shorts) practice on Sunday,” ECU coach Mike Houston said. “We wanted a lot of physicality and a lot of competition today, and the kids responded. ... We’re really excited about the end of the week. We’ll have a practice on Thursday that will be a lot of special teams and getting ready for Saturday, which will be full game situations and all special teams and a pretty good little scrimmage.”
Wilmington native and redshirt freshman Owen Daffer continues to get chances to prove he could be the team’s starting kicker, replacing former multi-year starter Jake Verity. December signee Laith Marjan, who also is an in-state native from Cary, will have similar aspirations when he joins the mix later in the offseason.
Running backs coach Chris Foster, who left Georgia Southern for ECU in February, is working with kickoff and punt returners, a group led by trusty Tyler Snead and also featuring receiver Jsi Hatfield and running back Keaton Mitchell. Snead leads the way while still looking for new ways to be an impact receiver, doing it with typical Snead intent as a 5-foot-7, 169-pound burst of energy.
“I think we have one of the best return guys in the (American Athletic Conference) and one of the best guys in the country, and he is special,” Houston said of the sophomore Raleigh native. “We’re fortunate to have him, and that kid embodies everything that I want our program to stand for. He’s dynamic. He is talented, yes, but he’s so driven and is smart and is a perfectionist.
“He’s such a great competitor. ... Right there at the end in a live red zone deal, you’re getting the same Tyler Snead, and if he beats you, he is going to quietly under his breath tell you about it.”
Snead’s consistency as a slot receiver is emphasized by four touchdowns catches in 2018, five in 2019 and five again last year. He had a return TD in each of the last two seasons.
His 2020 campaign also included a rushing touchdown, giving him a total of seven TDs in nine games, and he threw a 35-yard touchdown pass on a trick play in a season-ending, 52-38 win over SMU.
Houston said Sunday that Hatfield has been working as an inside and outside receiver to help get him and Snead on the field together as versatile playmakers.
Snead confirmed at least part of his motivation during games, and also practices, is related to his size.
“It has to be because I’m built the way I am and I can’t help that,” he said Sunday. “I have to go 100 miles per hour every time, just to hang with those guys.”