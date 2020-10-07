East Carolina second-year football coach Mike Houston used part of his weekly news conference Tuesday to support his players.
Houston’s virtual meeting with media members came three days after his Pirates lost 49-29 at Georgia State, giving ECU an 0-2 record for this season and a 1-8 mark in its last nine games dating back to last year.
“The one thing that really does piss me off is when people take shots at the kids,” said Houston, who has an 84-35 career record and will be opposed Saturday night by first-year USF head coach Jeff Scott (1-2). “If there is any group that it is not their fault and they are trying very hard to do what we’re asking them to do and they want to go out and play at a high level, it’s our players. I like the players in our locker room. We have a good culture in there and they are positive and they are going to play hard on Saturday and they are going to play better Saturday. They are going to continue to improve, and I am excited to go out and spend the afternoon with them.”
The Pirates and Bulls are joined by Tulane and Memphis all at 0-1 in the American Athletic Conference. Tulane is 2-1 overall, followed by Memphis (1-1), USF (1-2) and ECU (0-2). The University of Houston and Temple are set to begin their COVID-19-delayed seasons this week.
Houston said he and his coaching staff have been very focused on fixing mistakes since returning to Greenville from Atlanta after the loss to Ga. State.
“We haven’t seen our families since Saturday night, so the coaches have been hard at work,” he said. “The kids had a good Sunday and we’re excited about our matchup this week with South Florida.”
ECU is looking to beat USF for the first time since 2014, when the Pirates won 28-17 in Tampa. That ECU squad finished with a 5-3 league record for ECU’s only winning American mark in five full seasons.
The Bulls are 9-1 all-time against ECU, including a 45-20 victory a year ago in Houston’s debut campaign that ended with a 4-8 Pirate record. That was Houston’s ninth season as a head coach and only his second losing season, joining a 5-7 mark with The Citadel in 2014.
Houston’s losing season at The Citadel was followed a 9-4 breakthrough campaign at the same school and preceded by three winning campaigns leading Lenoir-Rhyne from 2011-13.
“I think this job is very similar to Lenoir-Rhyne and the situation we inherited there,” Houston said. “There are some similarities to The Citadel, but probably more to Lenoir-Rhyne. Sometimes, people don’t want to hear that, but this is a great institution and it’s a phenomenal place to be the football coach. It has a really bright future and we’re excited to be here. We’re in the middle a complete rebuild, and that is what it is. ... You have all the development stuff, so the challenges are just getting guys on the same page, whether you are talking about offensive line or the secondary or defense as a whole. You have the wide receivers and (quarterback) Holton (Ahlers) and a couple new running backs, so whoever it is, it’s getting everybody on the same page and it’s getting everybody to where they are functioning better together as one and cutting down on the mistakes.”