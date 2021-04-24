** The ECU football spring game is Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Fan can enter at Gates 7 and 8. Stay tuned this weekend for coverage on reflector.com. **
One of the things East Carolina football third-year coach Mike Houston keyed in on during recent spring practices and scrimmages is how his players look, simply from the viewpoint of being physically imposing.
Starting quarterback Holton Ahlers used the offseason to trim some weight in hopes of increasing his agility, but plenty of linemen like offensive tackle Bailey Malovic and others tried to bulk up and improve their strength. Those gains, Houston said, could help the Pirates in the American Athletic Conference.
“We finally look like an AAC team, from a size standpoint on the fronts,” Houston said. “I still think we have to improve some, but we are getting there. The offensive line is probably a little farther along than the defensive line, just because they are a little bit older.”
Running back Keaton Mitchell has been a steady contributor and playmaker during spring drills. He had two touchdown runs during last weekend’s scrimmage, which could be at least partially attributed to running room made possible by the blockers in front of him.
ECU’s spring O-line has been anchored by Avery Jones and Sean Bailey.
ECU spring practices were disrupted almost a month ago by a COVID-19 related pause. After a 2020 season rooted in protocols and adjustments followed by a spring pause and the COVID-19 vaccine available to players and coaches, Houston is hoping for the Pirates to have a steady rest of the year.
“We have to get away from the stoppages, because I think that is one thing that will hold us back from reaching what we can be this year,” he said. “The kids feel it. We are going to end with a very positive spring, but I think it’s nowhere near what it could have been if we hadn’t had a two-week layoff and basically start over again. The kids realize it too.
“We got a bunch of cornerbacks back (Tuesday), but they were not in very good shape and they were a little rusty. During that whole (quarantine) time, everybody else was getting better and they were getting worse. It’s a competitive bunch, so that means something to them.”
The Pirates’ pause initiated in late March was related to the university identifying a cluster of 14 positive COVID cases within the team.
ECU’s opening three games this year are versus Appalachian State (in Charlotte), hosting South Carolina and then at Marshall. That three-game stretch of intriguing matchups is followed by a home contest against Charleston Southern and then a full slate of important American games. ECU went 1-7 in the AAC in 2019, followed by 3-5 a year ago.
“With spring ball and when we have it, it’s good for the fans,” Mitchell said a week ago. “But if we don’t have it, we still are going to work and continue to get better. We just have to make it happen when it matters most during the season.”