North Carolina High School Athletic Association football games are not scheduled to start until February, which undoubtedly affected college football recruiting in this region.
Late additions to East Carolina’s December recruiting class were kicker Laith Marjan from Enloe High School in Raleigh and Forbush defensive lineman Avery Durham. Of the 17 players the Pirates added in the December early signing period, Marjan and Durham were the only two currently as in-state high-schoolers.
“We offered a large number of (in-state) recruits this past spring and summer, based on their junior (year) film, and of course all those recruits had committable offers at the time,” ECU coach Mike Houston said on the Dec. 16 signing day. “Those guys either signed with someone else or signed with us. What you didn’t have is you didn’t have those guys that you find during a summer camp or you find during their senior year of high school, because they’ve had an additional year of growth or development. ... I think delaying things to the spring, sure, it held back some of those guys who didn’t have offers going into their senior year.
“There also could be opportunities in the spring semester recruiting cycle for possibly there could be a scholarship opportunity there for somebody. I think you’re definitely going to see us attract some really quality walk-ons this spring after senior evaluation.”
Running back Will Shipley (Clemson) and Rocky Mount D-Lineman Keeshawn Silver are the only two 247Sports five-star N.C. recruits. Among the 17 four-star prospects, 10 signed with UNC, two by N.C. State and Clemson and one each to Tennessee, Ohio State and Florida.
UNC’s class is ranked No. 13 in the country and led by Silver and 6-foot-5 Myers Park quarterback Drake Maye.
Marjan publicly verbally committed to ECU the night before signing day and after Pirate starting kicker Jake Verity announced his intentions for the 2021 NFL draft.
ECU signed 16 players on Dec. 16 and added a signature two days later from offensive lineman Kyjuan Phillips, flipping the Orlando, Fla., native from a previous verbal commitment to Colorado State.
A few of the Pirates’ other signees do have in-state ties, including defensive back Jayden Chalmers who picked the Tar Heels over ECU in December of 2019 out of Lee County High School. He instead went to Fork Union Military Academy, not to UNC, and signed with East Carolina as a post-graduate transfer from the Fork Union, Va., prep school.
“He and I have talked, and his parents, and all things happen for a reason and he’s excited to be a Pirate,” Houston said of Chalmers, a 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback who is slated to enroll at ECU in January and participate in spring drills. “We’re excited to have him. He really stood out for us in camp last summer with the speed he has and great length. He’s really just an outstanding and talented young man.”
Some of ECU’s highest-rated high school recruits were from Florida and Alabama as states that did play football during the fall semester.
Houston pointed out Durham, who was listed Dec. 16 by the Pirates as 6-7 and 305 points, as an undefined prospect who was worth securing now instead of waiting out the spring for his final high school football season.
“He is coming to us as a preferred walk-on at 6-7 and 305 and I think a young man who has a ton of potential,” Houston said. “He’s one that I wished it wasn’t the pandemic really prevented us from having him in camp and prevented us from really getting him here and working him out. We’re really excited to have him joining the program and he could have tremendous upside here.”