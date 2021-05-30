As expected, East Carolina will host another NCAA baseball regional at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
Sunday night's release by the NCAA of 16 hosts included ECU. The full list was: Texas, South Carolina, Oregon, Arkansas, TCU, Florida, ECU, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Louisiana Tech, Notre Dame, Stanford, Mississippi State, Arizona.
The four other possible candidates who were not chosen were Southern Miss, Gonzaga, Pittsburgh and Charlotte.
The full bracket, with seeding, will be revealed Monday at noon on ESPN2.
A Sunday projection by D1Baseball.com had the Pirates (41-15, No. 15 RPI) as the No. 15 overall seed for the 64-team tourney, which begins Friday. Joining them in the projection for the Greenville Regional were No. 2 seed N.C. State, 3-seed Liberty and No. 4 Samford.
This is the third straight postseason with ECU as a host. The Pirates held the Greenville Regional at Clark-LeClair Stadium in 2018 and '19, which was the first time in school history they hosted in consecutive years.
There was no 2020 NCAA tourney because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FROM ECU RELEASE ON TICKETS
Tickets for the Greenville Regional are currently on sale via ECUPirates.com through the ECU Athletics Ticket Office for Pirate Club members and season ticket holders only.
Beginning at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, sales open for the general public. All-session ticket tickets are available for $90, $72 and $60 depending on seat locations, while tickets for single sessions (games) - priced at $15, $12 and $10 - will go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. if available. Tickets can be purchased online at ECUPirates.com or over the phone by calling (800) DIAL-ECU or (252) 737-4500 during normal business hours from Tuesday through Thursday. The ECU Athletics Ticket Office is closed on Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.