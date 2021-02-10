East Carolina's women's swimming and diving and women's tennis teams are resuming with their former respective head coaches, Matthew Jabs and Kirsten Burgess, in charge.
Athletics director Jon Gilbert said Wednesday he hired Jabs and Burgess as part of the school's reinstatement process. ECU cut all of its swimming and diving and tennis programs last May, then reinstated the women's teams last month with the possibility of returning to action as early as the fall of this year or in 2022.
Jabs was the American Athletic Conference's swimming and diving coach of the year in 2020, after the Pirate men won their fourth conference title in six years, and was the Pirates' head coach for three seasons from 2017-20. He previously served as an assistant to ECU Hall of Fame coach Rick Kobe.
“I’m excited to be back with the program and am appreciative for the opportunity,” Jabs said in a release. “I am grateful for all of the support from family, friends, former teammates, athletes, and alumni over the past few months. As we start this new chapter, one of our goals remains the same, and that is to make the swimmers and divers of the past, present, and future proud to be Pirates. ... I look forward to the challenge of getting us back to meeting the level of expectations our swimming community expects.”
Burgess took over the reins of the women’s tennis program in March 2020 as interim coach following the retirement of Tom Morris. She coached two matches before the rest of the season was cancelled by COVID-19.
“I am excited to be back,” said Burgess, who like Jabs also was an assistant for the Pirates in previous years before being elevated to head coach. "Not just for myself, but for the sport of women’s tennis. I want to thank Jon for reaching out and making the best of a difficult situation."
Jabs and Burgess are both ECU alums who were student-athletes. Gilbert said in Wednesday's release he's confident they will positively impact the Pirates moving forward.
He said on Jan. 7 there were no plans to reinstate the men's teams.
“As I mentioned in May, and specific to the swimming programs and the respect that I have for what our coaches and swimming alumni have achieved in the history of our men’s swimming program, but this specifically was related to providing additional opportunities for our female student-athletes,” Gilbert said.