East Carolina basketball coach Joe Dooley appointed Antwon Jackson, who has strong recruiting ties in Virginia and Maryland, as a new assistant coach for the Pirates.
Jackson was an assistant last season at Virginia Tech under Mike Young. He also had a seven-year stint at Cincinnati for Mick Cronin, and coached at William & Mary and Massachusetts.
ECU had an opening from Raphael Chillious’ exit in May to return to a prep private school in Connecticut as a head coach and director of basketball. Chillious, who was hired in April of 2018 as the first member of Dooley’s basketball staff at East Carolina, served as the Pirates’ associate head coach. Dooley later hired Steve Roccaforte, who like Jackson is a former Virginia Tech assistant, and Roccaforte remains at ECU and was promoted to associate head coach.