Like the East Carolina football team as a whole, the Holton Ahlers-to-C.J. Johnson connection is almost in game form.
Johnson missed some time early in preseason camp, but he returned and was back to being noticeable on the field during the Pirates’ last two scrimmages at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
One scrimmage featured Ahlers hitting Johnson for touchdowns from 38 and 12 yards. Big plays by the offense in the final scrimmage, which was conducted Sept. 11, included another 38-yard reception by Johnson from Ahlers.
“C.J. has been great and I think our offensive skill kids, in general, had a really solid preseason camp,” Pirate coach Mike Houston said Thursday. “I’m excited to see them play.”
It will happen Sept. 26 against UCF. The matchup provides a shot for the Pirates to seal a breakthrough victory against a ranked team to start Houston’s second season in Greenville.
“That first big win kind of validates what you’re doing,” he said. “It will come in time. I don’t know when it will come. I would love for it to be on the 26th.”
Johnson and Ahlers were stars together at D.H. Conley High School, each picking the Pirates over Power Five offers, and they are aiming to be a driving force together in returning ECU to winning ways.
Ahlers committed to his hometown team over N.C. State in January of 2017. Johnson chose ECU over North Carolina and Virginia Tech in May of 2018.
Two of the Pirates’ most promising players are sophomores in Johnson and No. 1 cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian, who are often matched up against each other in practice.
Johnson’s 908 receiving yards a year ago earned him inclusion on the freshman All-America team by the Football Writers Association of America.
The 6-foot-2, 236-pounder is not alone as a proven receiver for the Pirates, who have been consistent in having big-play receivers even in their current run of five straight losing seasons.
Tyler Snead and Blake Proehl are coming off breakout seasons of their own. Speedy sophomore Jsi Hatfield is a threat from the slot position and on special teams, and Audie Omotosho has been a preseason standout.
Omotosho (6-2, 187) is banking on his comfort level helping him to be a more consistent performer in games this year. He was a transfer addition for ECU from UCLA during preseason camp in 2019 and had up-and-down moments when he debuted as a reserve pass-catcher at ECU.
Hatfield and recent quarterback-turned-receiver Taji Hudson, a freshman from Cedartown, Ga., both were dual-threat starting quarterbacks in high school. Johnson played defensive back, receiver and some Wildcat QB in his final year at Conley.
“We had a kid at James Madison who was a high school quarterback and he was the best trick play kid we had,” Houston said. “I think all of those guys have that same ability as well. The other thing is you can take a guy like Taji and he’s used to being a leader. He’s very intelligent and football smart and has that savviness about him.”
The Phil Steele College Football Preview Magazine listed Johnson as a preseason second-team American Athletic Conference selection. The three receivers on the first team were Memphis’ Damonte Coxie, SMU’s Reggie Roberson and Keylon Stokes from Tulsa.
Coxie is the league’s top returning player in receiving yards per game from 2019 with 91.1 per outing. Johnson’s average output as a freshman was 75.7 yards, which ranked sixth in the AAC.
The Pirates return their three leading pass-catchers from last year in Johnson, Snead and Proehl. Johnson had 54 receptions for 908 yards and four touchdowns, which was similar to Snead’s 66 catches for 759 yards and five TDs.
Ahlers, who led the American in total offense a season ago at 312.2 yards per game, is looking to have his best season yet after 17 combined starts in his first two collegiate campaigns.
“You don’t know until you get out there and play, but I think everybody knows the potential we have on that side of the ball,” Houston said. “Hopefully, we can see that come together next week. If those guys are playing at their level of potential and jelling and playing together well, I think we have a chance to be pretty good on that side of the football.”