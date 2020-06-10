A release Wednesday about the East Carolina women's basketball team's American Athletic Conference schedule noted that Raven Johnson and Justice Gee both were granted medical redshirts from injuries last season, giving them each a final year of eligibility for this year.
After an injury-riddled initial season for the Pirates under coach Kim McNeill and a 9-21 record, the team's six-player senior class will be led by record-setting point guard Lashonda Monk for her final campaign. Johnson returns for an extra year as a graduate student after 29 starts in 2018-19 and averages of 11.0 points and 8.3 rebounds last year in only four games.
Gee suffered a preseason injury and missed the entire season. Hartford transfer Sierra DaCosta also was inactive for all of last season, per NCAA transfer rules.
The other two seniors are Dominique Claytor, a fifth-year Pirate who redshirted while injured in 2018-19 and averaged 7.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 steals a season ago, and guard Ariyana Williams.
Monk already is the ECU and AAC career steals leader with 316. Last season, she became the first non-Connecticut player to earn the AAC defensive player of the year award thanks to a league-record 125 swipes and ranking third in the country at 4.17 steals per game.
She also led the Pirates in scoring at 14.9 points per game. Then-freshman Taniyah Thompson was second (13.7), and Johnson third.
AAC pairings for the Pirates will include home-and-home matchups against Cincinnati, Houston, SMU, Tulane, Tulsa and Wichita State. ECU plays UCF and South Florida only at home and travels only to Memphis and Temple.
Connecticut left the American for the Big East.
Times, dates and broadcast information for the American schedule will be released at a later date in addition to the complete East Carolina schedule.