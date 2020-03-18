Defensive tackle Linval Joseph, 31, agreed to a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers as part of the NFL's official year beginning Wednesday afternoon.
Two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that Joseph’s contract is for $17 million, but could go as high as $19 million with additional incentives.
Joseph will be entering his 11th season. He was drafted in the 2010 second round out of East Carolina by the New York Giants and spent the past six years with the Minnesota Vikings. He was released last week in a salary cap move.
Joseph’s forte is run stopping and he should pair well with defensive ends Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. Los Angeles was in the market for a defensive tackle after releasing Brandon Mebane.