One Charlotte swing didn't deter East Carolina veteran pitcher Jake Kuchmaner from shining Friday night at Clark-LeClair Stadium, where ECU also showed off its batting order depth in a 7-4 victory over Charlotte.
Kuchmaner was moved from the Saturday spot to the Friday night role for this weekend and he thrived, recording a new career-high for strikeouts with 10 in 5.1 innings. Gavin Williams pitched the rest of the way for the save, helping the pair of Pirate pitchers total 15 strikeouts with no walks.
"I thought it was a good time to go to Gavin and get Kuchmaner a little standing ovation," Pirate coach Cliff Godwin said. "That is always awesome for a guy who has gone out there and done his job to get a standing ovation by Pirate Nation. They like to swing. They are into trying to hit balls out of the yard a lot. ... Kuch did a really good job of locating his fastball and locating his changeup and mixing in a breaking ball every once in a while."
Kuchmaner (2-0) gave up a high lofting two-run home run during the top of the fourth, which created a 2-2 tie, and then a single and Jack Dragum reached on a fielding error before Kuchmaner rallied by retiring the next six batters in order to end his outing.
He left after inducing a flyout to start the top of the sixth and ECU up 6-2. He began his start by striking out seven of the first 13 Charlotte (8-4) batters.
No. 14 ECU (11-2) never trailed, scoring two runs in the bottom of the second inning for an initial lead and breaking a 2-2 tie in the fourth with two more runs.
More postgame notes:
- First baseman Josh Moylan was No. 6 in the ECU batting order and went 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored. Below him:
7 - (cf) Bryson Worrell, 3-3, 3 Rs, 2 2Bs.
8 - (dh) Ben Newton, 3-3, R, 3 RBIs, 2B.
9 - (ss) Ryder Giles, 2-3, 2 RBIs.
"Bryson's at-bats had been a lot better the last 10 days, so I knew it was coming and you just don't know when it's going to come," Godwin said. "It came tonight. Of course Ben Newton had a great night and Ryder had a great night, so it really lengthens our lineup when those guys are swinging the bat good. They did a great job. I just told our team that everybody is not going to be hot all the time, so guys have to pick each other up."
- Charlotte starter Andrew Lindsey threw all fastball, 91-93 mph, to the first six Pirate batters before he started to mix in off-speed pitches and ECU responded with hard contact on its swings. Consecutive two-out doubles by Worrell and Newton made it 1-0, and Giles hit an RBI single into left field on a slider for a 2-0 lead.
- Similar to Kuchmaner, Williams retired the final seven batters he faced. He allowed a solo homer in the sixth and a single run in the seventh. In all, he went 3.2 frames with two runs yielded on three hits and five strikeouts.
The save was the second of his career.
"His slider tonight is the best it has ever been, consistently," said Godwin, who said that was a positive in referencing Williams needing to be able to effectively use his breaking pitches to be a starter.
- Craig Keuchel struggled for their 49ers as their leadoff hitter, going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts. He entered the game with a .429 batting average for the season. Slugger David McCabe hit two HRs.