A season-high for 3-pointers by East Carolina’s women’s basketball team did not result in a victory Wednesday versus scrappy and physical Temple in Minges Coliseum.
ECU’s guards propelled the hosts in the second quarter to a two-point halftime lead, but Temple’s eventual 66-57 win was fueled by a 12-of-23 mark from the free throw line and a game-defining 40-18 advantage in points in the paint for the Owls to improve to 3-0 in the American Athletic Conference. ECU (5-5, 3-2) was 9-of-21 from 3-point range, but 6-for-13 on free throws.
The Owls slowed the pace in the second half and closed strong, leading for the entire fourth quarter after it was 49-48 Temple (3-3 overall) at the end of the third.
“I’m glad we shot the ball well from the 3-point line, but we just gave up too many easy baskets,” ECU coach Kim McNeill said. “There were multiple times when they came down the floor, whether it was against our press or in transition, where they just scored very easily. I didn’t see enough fight from us defensively tonight.”
ECU’s previous season-high for 3-pointers made in a game was six, which it did twice.
Coming off a weekend loss at AAC frontrunner South Florida, this was the Pirates’ second straight contest against a team without a league loss.
“We can’t get comfortable,” Pirate guard Taniyah Thompson said. “Of course, we were winning at first and we’re going to get back to winning, but we just can’t get comfortable. Every practice we have to go hard and every shootaround we have to take seriously. Our next game (Saturday Wichita State) with our preparation, we just have to keep going hard and need to be better.”
Temple led by as many as 13 points in the final quarter. The Pirates’ last lead was 48-47 at the 52-second mark in the third.
Lashonda Monk scored 17 points for the Pirates. Temple’s Alexa Williamson scored 19 on 7-of-9 shooting from the field and 5-for-8 from the charity stripe.
There were three lead changes and three ties in the third quarter alone. ECU was 9-for-18 from 3-point range through three quarters.
It was 52-50 Temple with 8:37 remaining in the fourth when the visitors went on a 13-2 run to seize control.
“We’ve been stressing and focusing a little bit more on offense in practice and trying to get us to execute a little bit better, but we still have to stay with who we are and that’s defense and getting stops,” McNeill said. “They scored any way they wanted. Their posts beat us up inside and we’re not doing a good enough job rebounding.”
The Owls led 18-9 in the opening quarter and went up 24-14 early in the second after a 3-pointer from Emani Mayo, which was answered immediately with a 3 by Justice Gee for ECU on the other end. Another triple by Gee swished to cut the deficit to 26-22.
Outside shooting by Gee, Thompson (12 points) and Monk guided a 12-1 Pirate run for a 31-27 edge. ECU led 36-34 at halftime on a 3-pointer banked in by Monk at the buzzer.
Gee was 3-for-3 from the outside in the first half, guiding the Pirates’ 7-of-13 mark. Temple finished the game 4-of-17 from the outside.