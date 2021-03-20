Recent offseason workouts led by East Carolina football director of strength and conditioning John Williams impacted not only underclassmen looking to make their mark with the Pirates, but also starting quarterback Holton Ahlers.
The fourth-year rising junior was one of the main players Houston mentioned as improving his body since the end of the 2020 season in late November.
“He is in the best physical shape I’ve seen him,” Houston said of Ahlers after Friday’s first spring practice when asked about spring QB repetitions. “He’s slimmed down some and really worked on his flexibility. He’s more explosive and faster and noticeably improved his body and his athleticism since the fall. That is something with talks with Big John and (offensive coordinator) Donnie (Kirkpatrick) and Holton, this is what he needs to do. He has worked his tail off.
“It’s a great to have a veteran like that we all believe in. He is the leader of our team and leader of our offense, but you have four other guys who need reps. Holton will get his reps and get his work, but I think it’s important we really develop those other guys.”
Ahlers is listed at 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds. Working behind the left-hander is a slew a freshmen led by second-year player Mason Garcia, who is 6-5, 238 and started one game against Navy a season ago in a 27-23 loss while Ahlers was in COVID-19 protocol.
Ahlers, a former D.H. Conley High School multi-sport star, will enter this year with 64 career touchdowns (13 rushing, 51 passing).
Houston also has noticed the size of some of ECU’s linemen protecting Ahlers, Garcia, Ryan Stubblefield and other QBs.
“The things that stand out are the size of our fronts are noticeably different from if you compared it to that first spring (2019) to now,” he said. “Overall speed also stands out, compared to our first practice. And then it’s just attitude and effort. The expectation is they are going to go full speed and you are not sitting out there trying coach effort, but you can coach technique and fundamentals because the effort is there.”
ECU will continue to hold valuable spring practices leading up to the April 17 Purple-Gold Game.
“We had plans for each kid coming into the spring,” Houston said. “We gave them a long winter to lift them and run them. We started spring practice a little bit later than you normally do, but it gave (Williams) more time in that weight room. It was what we had stolen from us last spring and summer.”