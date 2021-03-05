The East Carolina baseball team's bullpen put away Appalachian State on Friday, and did it without using Cam Colmore, Matt Bridges or C.J. Mayhue.
ECU began the 18th annual Keith LeClair Classic with a 13-2 victory, two days after an extra-inning loss to Old Dominion and Pirate coach Cliff Godwin said he wants to wean off using those three lead relievers too much. Carter Spivey, Nate Nabholz, Nick Logusch and Josh Grosz went a total of 5.1 scoreless innings, highlighted by freshman Logusch striking out the six batters he faced in the top of the seventh and eighth combined.
"We didn't pitch good early and (Tyler) Smith didn't look like himself but he battled, of course, because that's what Smith does," ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. "Spivey didn't look like himself either, but he battled, and I thought Nate Nabholz came in and did a really good job. ... Logusch, I just didn't expect him to go two innings that quickly. I'm really proud of Nick because it's not been an easy road. ...
"We weren't going to them (Bridges, Colmore, Mayhue). ... We were going to have to win with the guys we had available and those guys did a good job, especially Nate and Logusch."
App. State (6-3) was held to four hits, which it got two off starter Tyler Smith.
"(Logusch) just has a good heater and plays it up a lot," Pirate catcher Seth Caddell said. "Even it says 90-92, it's really tough to hit and we have to face that in the fall. Teams don't realize that. I just thought every pitch he had was a competitive pitch and he wasn't worried about what the score was. He was just getting after hitters."
The No. 17 Pirates (7-2) scored the go-ahead run on a balk by ASU starter Tyler Tuthill with one out in the bottom of the third inning, making it 2-1 ECU when Thomas Francisco trotted to home plate on the balk. Alec Makarewicz hit an RBI double earlier in the frame and Caddell an RBI groundout after the balk for a 3-1 Pirate lead after three innings.
Caddell also launched a key two-run home run to left-center field on a 2-0, chest-high pitch with two outs in the fifth, making it 5-2. It was his fourth HR of the season.
More postgame notes and video:
- Attendance was a season-high 1,135.
"It's starting to feel a little more normal and I think as we keep going, it's going to continue to feel normal," Godwin said. "The thing we have to guard against is just keeping our bubble tight and not getting comfortable and letting our guard down. As we know, COVID can halt your season like that and we've seen what's happen to basketball and how much time they had off. We need to keep our bubble tight and be ready to go tomorrow."
- Smith registered a 3.2-inning outing, retiring the first six batters in order but he hit trouble in the fourth with two walks and a hit batsman in the frame. His final line was: 3.2 IP, 2 Hs, 2 Rs, 4 BBs, 3 Ks, HBP.
Smith hasn't had a start last longer than 5.0 innings since May 5, 2019 (6.0 innings versus Cincinnati). Spivey inherited the two-out, bases-loaded situation in the fourth and induced a groundout to keep ECU up 3-2.
- All of the Pirate players and coaches wore No. 23, as they will all weekend, to honor Keith LeClair who coached the team for five seasons from 1998-2002 and died from ALS in July 2006.
- In all, ECU finished with 10 hits, paced by Connor Norby's 2-for-4 performance in the leadoff role. Francisco was 2-for-4 with three runs scored, an RBI and a walk as the No. 3 hitter in the lineup behind Ryder Giles (0-for-5) and in front of Makarewicz (2-for-4).
- ECU brought in a slew of pinch hitters and padded its lead with a six-run bottom of the eighth.