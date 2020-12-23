Maddie Moore has played in two games for the East Carolina women’s basketball team, scoring 10 points in each ECU victory to help the Pirates gain a 3-0 first-place American Athletic Conference record to take to the 2021 portion of their schedule.
Moore, a 6-foot-3 left-handed transfer from Charlotte who last week was promoted from scout team member to starter when the NCAA announced a blanket waiver allowing all Division I transfers to play immediately, will be looked at as a key scorer and rebounder for the Pirates. The rebounding part might be especially important moving forward after Tiara Chambers suffered an ankle injury in a 72-64 win over Tulane on Tuesday.
Dominique Claytor had 15 rebounds versus Tulane. Guards Lashonda Monk and Taniyah Thompson each grabbed six, and Moore finished with five after she posted 10 points and one rebound the previous game against Cincinnati.
“A lot of people probably don’t know that me and Maddie played basketball together in high school, so we probably already had a little bit of chemistry,” said Monk, a Greensboro native like Moore, who averaged 8.5 minutes per game last year with the 49ers before entering the transfer portal. “It feels good to have another versatile post player who can come in and stretch out. ... Now we have a couple more people who can step in and step out.”
Monk scored 32 points in the Pirates’ 74-67 win at Cincy on Sunday, but ECU didn’t need Monk to be a prolific scorer.
Chambers did not score in playing four minutes. The rest of ECU’s starting five, consisting of Monk, Thompson, Moore and Hartford transfer Sierra DaCosta, accounted for 67 total points, led by Thompson’s 27 and 18 for DaCosta, 12 for Monk and 10 from Moore.
Coach Kim McNeill’s recent insertion of Moore into the top unit during practice also has her feeling optimistic about the Pirates’ scoring ability in future games.
“With her practicing more with these guys and figuring out the timing and where people want to score and them figuring out how she’s going to score, it’s going to get even better and I think you’re going to see even more production out of her once she gets more time with this starting group,” McNeill said.
Holiday hiatus
The next ECU basketball game is a men’s contest at Wichita State on Dec. 30, giving players and coaches from both the Pirate men’s and women’s squads a bit of a Christmas break and an opportunity to get away from Greenville if they choose.
“We’ll come back the 26th and have three days to prepare for our road trip to Wichita and then on to Tulane again, but it’s about resting right now and enjoying things that matter,” said men’s leading scorer Jayden Gardner, who is a Wake Forest native with three double-doubles in the last five outings for the Pirates (7-1, 1-1 American). “It’s good to see the family. It’s been a tough sacrifice for everybody in college basketball not seeing our families and not being able to do traditional things. It’s nice to value family and I’ll get to go home to my family for Christmas.”
ECU’s next women’s game is Jan. 2 at South Florida, which was voted as the AAC preseason favorite and was frequently in the AP Top 25 rankings in recent seasons. USF is 2-0 in the league with a game at Tulsa on Dec. 30 before hosting the Pirates three days later.
“There are some teams in the country that aren’t letting their players go home, because they are afraid to let them leave their bubble, but it’s important to see your family and this team has been here since June and they’ve sacrificed a lot thus far,” McNeill said. “I feel it’s only right to allow them to go home and spend some time with their family, but I’ve asked them to stay away from large groups and wear their mask. They can enjoy their family, but they may have to enjoy them from a distance a little bit. We want to stay safe and for us to get negative tests when we get back on the 27th, 28th and 29th.”