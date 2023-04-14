...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
The next statement will be issued late tonight by 130 AM EDT.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM EDT Friday was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.4
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.6 feet on 03/15/1995.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Local Roundup
Local roundup: Johnson headed to Senior Bowl Hall of Fame
East Carolina Hall of Fame running back Chris Johnson is one of five former college football standouts who will be inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class, according to an announcement Thursday.
Johnson, who played 10 seasons in the National Football League, joins current Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson, former Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews, former Eagles running back Brian Westbrook and former Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Marshal Yanda. Induction will take place on June 25 at the Grand Hotel Golf Club & Spa in Point Clear, Ala.
“It was such a great honor to get invited to the Senior Bowl and represent East Carolina,” Johnson told the Senior Bowl in a release. “It felt good to know the Senior Bowl thought I belonged there and I was excited to compete against all the top players in the country. It was an experience that I’ll never forget.”
A First-Team All-America selection by Pro Football Weekly and a two-time First-Team All-Conference USA performer, Johnson completed his four-year Pirate career with a school-record 6,993 all-purpose yards as the program’s top running back and kickoff returner. He authored a total of 18 single-game, single-season and career standards at the conclusion of his senior campaign, leaving East Carolina as the Pirates’ all-time leader in kickoff return yardage (2,715), touchdowns (44), receptions and reception yards (125-1,296) by a running back.
Johnson turned in his finest season as a senior in 2007, topping all Football Bowl Subdivision players to capture the national statistical championship in all-purpose yards (227.7 ypg) while also standing among the Top 25 in scoring (4th/11.08 ppg), kickoff return average (18th/28.03 ypr) and rushing (24th/109.46 ypg). In addition to representing a career best, his 1,423 ground yards marked the highest individual total at ECU since 2001, while his 24 touchdowns and 144 points served as a school single-season record.
Johnson matched or bettered the East Carolina single-game record for all-purpose yards on three occasions when he racked up 372 vs. UCF, 408 vs. Memphis and 408 vs. Boise State, which also rated as the second and third-highest all-purpose yard FBS performances in 2007. He ran for a personal-best 301 yards against the Tigers at the Liberty Bowl on Nov. 3 before following with a Sheraton Hawai’i Bowl-record 223-yard ground effort vs. the Broncos on Dec. 23, which helped him set an all-time single NCAA Bowl record for all-purpose yards.
In all, Johnson posted nine 100-yard rushing and two 100-yard receiving games during his career, which were accomplished in 36 starts spanning 47 total contests. He led the Pirates in rushing as a freshman, sophomore and senior, and closed out his career ranking third on the school’s all-time rushing charts (2,982) and sixth on the receptions list (125).
Women’s basketball signing
The ECU women’s basketball team announced the signing of Jade Tillman to its 2023 recruiting class for next season, joining the previously announced signings of Khia Miller, Karina Gordon and Jaedyn Cook.
Tillman, a Rockville, Md., native, comes to ECU by way of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, Md. where she made a name for herself as a guard/forward who caused matchup problems with the size of a forward but the skill and athleticism of a guard.
“We are very excited that Jade is joining our family,” head coach Kim McNeill said. “Her versatility and toughness make her a perfect fit for our system. Her competitiveness is what stood out to me the first time I saw her play. Jade is a matchup problem. She can take bigger players off the dribble or post smaller players up. Pirate Nation is going to enjoy watching Jade play.”
Tillman and the Pirates will enter the new season looking to build on the success of the program’s first conference title and NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007.
HIGH SCHOOLS SOFTBALL Farmville Central 21 North Pitt 0 (5 inn.)
The Jaguars piled up eight runs in the first inning and exploded for 10 in the fourth on the way to a shortened-game shutout on Thursday.
Farmville smashed 18 hits in a game dominated by the bottom half of the batting order. Hannah Sugg finished 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBIs, while Savannah Pollard (3-4) added a double and also drove in four. Jayden Speight added three hits, an RBI and three runs scored, Claire Neely and Corri Houston (2B) each drove in a pair and Laycie Eastwood, Savannah Bland and Malory May (2 RBIs) all had two hits.
Sugg pitched all five innings and struck out three.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS TRACK & FIELD Hope tops Eppes, Aycock
Hope’s boys’ and girls’ track and field teams won a tri-meet on Wednesday versus C.M. Eppes and E.B. Aycock.
Following are Hope’s first-place winners: Boys’ 4x800 relay (Martel Hale, Seth Collier, Brody Lake, Cayden Hill); girls’ 4x800 Relay (Julia Dyga, Julianne Stanfield, Tristyn Gibbs, Madelynn Steele); 100: Zackia Little; boys’ 4x200 relay (Shammah Cabell, Cayden Harmon, Jaleek Parson, Gavin Vause); 1600: Noah Windley; boys’ 4x100 relay (Michael King, Zane Pitzer, Gavin Vause, Shammah Cabell); 400: Owen Houston, Martel Hale and Daran Bell finished 1, 2 and 3; 800: Cayden Hill; boys’ 4x400 relay (Owen Houston, Holden Hill, Brody Lake, Nicholas Davis); girls’ 4x400 relay (Ella Barrow, Julia Dyga, Jamia Jones, Madelynn Steele); boys’ shot put: Daran Bell, Cayden Harmon and Zane Pitzer finished 1, 2 and 3; girls’ shot put: Sophia Bear; boys’ long jump: Shammah Cabell; girls’ long jump: Isabella Rodriguez.