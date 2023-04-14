East Carolina Hall of Fame running back Chris Johnson is one of five former college football standouts who will be inducted into the Senior Bowl Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class, according to an announcement Thursday.

Johnson, who played 10 seasons in the National Football League, joins current Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson, former Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews, former Eagles running back Brian Westbrook and former Baltimore Ravens offensive guard Marshal Yanda. Induction will take place on June 25 at the Grand Hotel Golf Club & Spa in Point Clear, Ala.