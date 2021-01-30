East Carolina basketball’s frustrating, fruitless month ended Saturday with Tulsa beating ECU in men’s and women’s action in Minges Coliseum.
The women’s game was second and the Pirates lost 68-59, making them 0-7 in January. The men went 0-5 for a combined 0-12 January record by the Pirates.
Tulsa’s first double-digit lead in the women’s contest was 23-12 after scoring the final bucket of the first quarter. The visitors gained control with a 71.4 shooting percentage in the opening quarter, and they led by as many as 18 points in the fourth.
ECU and Tulsa came into the game, 10 days after the Golden Hurricane defeated ECU 68-54, tied in the American Athletic Conference with matching 3-6 league records.
“We've kind of gone away from pressing as much, but we got off to such a lackadaisical start defensively that I went to the press earlier than I wanted to because I was hoping it would get us going and get us fired up a little bit," said ECU coach Kim McNeill, whose team fell to 5-10 overall. “We went man-to-man and full-court and pulled out everything in our arsenal today, but nothing seemed to work or change the effort. ... We just can't find that chemistry within our first five and can't find the consistency in practice."
Pirate point guard Lashonda Monk was limited to four points in 27 minutes. Tulsa’s Rebecca Lescay shot 10-of-17 from the field, scored 21 and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds.
Tulsa's men led for 28:45 of the 40 minutes, closing on a 12-3 run and winning despite a game-high 26 points by ECU's Jayden Gardner. Tremont Robinson-White scored 15 and J.J. Miles 13, but Bitumba Baruti had one point and Tristen Newton was scoreless as the other starters for the Pirates (7-6, 1-6 American) in their fifth straight defeat.
"I hope they're frustrated," said Pirate coach Joe Dooley, who missed the previous two games while in COVID-19 protocols. "If they are not frustrated, then we have a problem. Losing is miserable. ... The real key for us is getting better and trying to get back to where we were before Christmas."
Tulsa (9-6, 6-4) led 37-35 at halftime. The last of nine ties, 65-65, was at the 3:19 mark.
Here are some more notes and postgame video:
- Gardner sealed consecutive 20-point games for the second time this season and first since Dec. 1 and 5, versus N.C. Wesleyan and Radford.
A key stretch happened in the second half Saturday when Gardner's aggressiveness and ability to draw fouls and make free throws paced the Pirates to a 54-53 edge, for its first lead since it was 23-22. The Golden Hurricane responded with six straight points with Gardner on the bench for a breather.
Dooley called a timeout, ECU trailing 59-54, and reinserted Gardner. The Pirates rallied again, taking a 63-61 lead on a smooth Gardner mid-range jumper at the 4:48 mark.
ECU's leading scorer finished 11-for-16 from the field and 4-of-6 on free throws.
- The Hurricane was 23-for-32 from the free throw line. ECU was 13-of-18.
"It's hard," Dooley said. "Obviously there's mistakes made both ways in officiating and there's a couple when you go back and watch that tape it bothers you, but that's not the reason we lost the game. There was 50-50 balls and we have to guard batter and there's also a couple offensive possessions I wish we could have had back."
- Tulsa missed a 3-pointer on the game's opening possession. Led by 6-foot-6, 226-pound perimeter-oriented Austin Richie, however, it still finished 5-for-11 from the outside in the opening half and 6-for-16 for the game. Richie was 4-for-6 in the first half and 0-of-3 after the break.
ECU's previous three opponents went 29-of-70 combined (41.4 percent) from 3-point range.
- Newton played only seven minutes in the second half, sitting while Miles James went in after Brandon Suggs fouled out. Newton, who has appeared in three straight games since returning from COVID-19 protocols, missed all three of his field goals. He had four rebounds, three assists and three turnovers.
Newton also was scoreless in a Dec. 22 win over Tulane for the Pirates' last victory, and he was coming off a five-point outing versus UCF.