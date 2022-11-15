Conrad's line-drive FG as time expires gets ECU past BYU

East Carolina’s Elijah Morris (90) recovers a fumbled football while playing BYU during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (Ben B. Braun/The Deseret News via AP)

 Ben B. Braun

It felt like it was East Carolina’s time to celebrate.

The past four years under coach Mike Houston have been a winding path toward Friday night’s game against Cincinnati. The Pirates were playing for something important well into November.