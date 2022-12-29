BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — I could smell the cigar smoke thickening the air long before I saw the East Carolina football players puffing their victory sticks on the turf at Protective Stadium.
The Pirates had just hung 53 points on Coastal Carolina to win the Birmingham Bowl and the party was on. A sea of fans who made the trip sang and cheered and snapped photos of the scene unfolding on the field.
A collection of purple and gold seemed to move like waves in the ocean, one large mass swaying together.
Fans and players mingled together, others hugged anyone willing to hug back, and everyone wanted to see how heavy the trophy was.
Soon, a stage appeared at midfield where ECU coach Mike Houston and quarterback Holton Ahlers were summoned up the steps to talk about the 53-29 win before finally lifting the trophy.
Fifty pounds, by the way.
But Ahlers was nowhere to be found and the ceremony couldn’t get started without the game’s MVP.
Ahlers was still busy celebrating. He was here and then over there. When he was finally pried from one corner of the end zone after meeting with family and fans, the show continued.
Coach and player spoke about the importance of the team’s first bowl win since 2013, confetti rained down on the Pirates and it was off to another celebration. This one had Ahlers transform into a drum major as he led the ECU marching band in the school’s fight song.
He said that he planned to celebrate all night and even added that he wanted to sleep in his jersey. He wore it for five years, so what’s one more night?
Not many athletes get a chance at a sendoff like the one the Ahlers and the ECU seniors experienced on Tuesday night.
Bowl games don’t count for much and are essentially a reward for finishing at least above .500 in a season. But it was clear that this one meant much more to the Pirates than just an extra game played one month after the regular season.
I wrote a column earlier this season about how winning has a way of smoothing over everything nasty that happens during a season. Losing close, winnable games can derail momentum and crush morale, and disappointing losing slides can create a hangover that is hard to shake.
An 8-5 record sits much better on the mind going into an eight-month layoff than a 7-6 mark would with major changes to the roster in store for the 2023 season like a new quarterback.
ECU fans can wake up feeling good about their team. The Pirates are back, after all.
And that’s the beauty of winning and looking good while doing it. The bowl win brought ECU to heights it hasn’t seen in nearly a decade. Houston said the first two years of his time at ECU were filled with stress and hard times as the program worked its way out of the cellar.
Fast forward to Tuesday where Houston asked bowl game organizers on multiple occasions if the trophy in the media room was the one they get to keep (it wasn’t, there was a replica waiting in the locker room).
After that performance against the Chanticleers, a thorough bashing, it really was that, the team’s social media account posted a picture of the trophy buckled into an aisle seat on the team plane.
This was their reward, their final roar into the night. Every team wants to finish a season this way, so don’t take for granted how this group accomplished what it set out to do.
I’ve always said that the best time to be a fan of a team is when that team is on the upswing. The ceiling is undefined and that’s when the fun begins.
So hop on board because the Pirates got a taste and they want more.