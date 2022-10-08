NEW ORLEANS — Not much went right for the ECU football team during Saturday’s 24-9 loss to Tulane.
The passing game struggled to find success with anything longer than a check down, the defense gave up big plays and was caught chasing too often, and special teams saw another missed extra point and a blocked field goal attempt.
A tough loss, no doubt.
Halfway through the season and the Pirates are 3-3. Average. Finding three more wins on the schedule to earn a return trip to a bowl game becomes trickier with each loss.
Disappointing results like that often have a way of bringing out the pitchforks.
But, hold on. Don’t light that torch just yet and take a deep breath instead. There’s so much more to this football team that has the ability to excite and nauseate from week to week.
There was so much going on in and around Yulman Stadium in New Orleans that didn’t have anything to do with the game. And that’s kind of the point. The announced attendance of 14,193 had to be a bloated figure because, despite being a 5-1 program that could soon find its way into the Top 25 rankings, the Green Wave don't have a support system like the one in Greenville.
That was abundantly clear just by looking at the team color disparity in the stands, and it was clear when I met the Pearce family before kickoff.
Huddled around a high-top table just steps from the concession area underneath the bleachers were three ECU football fans who were working their way through a chicken finger basket with french fries.
All three wore purple shirts with the name Pearce stripped across the back. Number 78 was prominent in thick, bold white. The trio was more than a group of Pirate fans who made the trip to cheer on their team in an important conference road game.
They were here for redshirt freshman offensive lineman Richard Pearce.
Richard’s aunt Regail, uncle Marcus and cousin Tanasha drove the 5.5 hours from Houston to New Orleans to support Pearce in his football journey that has taken him from his hometown of Hueytown, Ala. to Greenville.
A few minutes before kickoff they settled into seats in the first row near the 50-yard line behind the ECU bench. No one in front to block their view. A prime spot to watch their nephew, who before the game took a moment to himself to drop to a knee and bow his head.
As the Pearce family finished their pregame meal, they explained how they are Richard’s biggest supporters. Nothing would have kept them from making the drive and showing up. They understand, maybe now more than ever, that it's important to feel loved when your dreams take you to far away places.
Richard’s father died in 2021, and his mother died four months later, Regail explained.
“We are here to support him and cheer loud,” she said. “We have seats right up front. We’re here for him as much as we can be.”
Many visit the unique city of New Orleans to try the cajun food. Many others come to enjoy the jazz music that pours out of every watering hole in town. Others hope to soak it all in. Maybe catch a pelican or a heron splashing in the swamps.
The Pearces were here for Richard. All of that other stuff comes second.
They ate chicken fingers instead of a variety of off-the-wall items available at the concession windows inside the stadium. Nachos topped with crawfish. Andouille sausage bites. How does jambalaya sound for a halftime snack?
“We try to be there for him,” Regail said.
Marcus said that his nephew chose East Carolina partly because he received financial assistance, and partly because his skill at his position would allow him to play early in his career along the offensive line.
He has played in each of the past five games for the Pirates. And when he took the field against the Green Wave, his personal cheering section did their best to make him feel at home.
"We're his family," said Tanasha, who is readying to go off to college herself.
Their performance on Saturday, just being there, went a long way toward making this writer think a little differently about what unfolded on the field. Losing stinks. It always does.
But the Pearce family made their nephew’s day stink a little less.