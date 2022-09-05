Winners get to write history.
That notion rattled around somewhere in my thoughts when I rewatched East Carolina’s inspired effort against No. 13 N.C. State over the weekend.
That idea grew louder in my head after the Pirates denied the Wolfpack offense at the 1-yard line seven different times on consecutive drives. What an incredible series of events to end up as a footnote.
I probably watched that fourth down sequence 20 times, pressing play on the highlight clip again and again, in awe each time Julius Wood came screaming through the line to meet Wolfpack running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye with an audible pop.
You know the play.
Defensive back Juan Powell was next to arrive, and he was soon followed by a swarm of purple jerseys that drove the running back 20 yards away from his destination.
That swarm announced football had returned to our lives. The brashness, the physicality and the emotions that were kept on the shelf since last December came rushing back in a few seconds of fury.
The importance of that defensive stand at the time allowed the Pirates to keep the deficit at one score (21-14) and made it so that when Rahjai Harris was finally about to solve the Wolfpack’s run defense by punching in a 3-yard rushing score, it mattered.
Zoom out.
ECU football mattered again.
After being demolished in the previous two meetings with NCSU, the Pirates showed that the program has reached a baseline that hasn’t been in place for years. The Pirates offense scored more points than the Wolfpack’s, and the defense played like the fearsome unit that had rumbled with confidence throughout preseason camp.
But winners get to write history.
The Wolfpack escaped Greenville with a narrow win and they shouldn’t plan on looking back.
The special teams blunders that ruined the Pirates’ chances at an upset are not unique to the purple and gold. That’s what college special teams looks like. It happens everywhere, not just in Greenville. Even NFL teams struggle to get it right.
So when Owen Daffer missed those two kicks late in the game, it was refreshing that so many of his teammates understood what it means to be a teammate. Every player that spoke to the media postgame acknowledged that if this team is going to be successful, they will need Daffer to be in the right headspace to make kicks.
If this team is as good as it thinks it is, there will be plenty more opportunities to come through. After all, the team did just about everything it could to steal a win from a top-15 program.
From quarterback Holton Ahlers rebounding from two interceptions to out-duel his hyped counterpart in Devin Leary, to the defense not allowing a point over the final 31 minutes of the game, the Pirates showed they aren’t a doormat any longer.
It’s not often that declarative statements can be made after the first game of the season, but ECU proved that last season’s winning record and bowl game berth weren’t a fluke.
Coach Mike Houston said that those defensive stands at the goal line would have been an historic moment for the program in a win. And while the performance shifted from historic to memorable, is that such a bad thing when validation is on the table?
Just look at the offensive line, which was one of the worst in the nation in protecting its quarterback a year ago by allowing an average of three sacks per game. The unit on Saturday didn’t allow a sack and kept Ahlers upright throughout 40 dropbacks.
The blunders on special teams, a blocked punt for a touchdown and two missed kicks in the final three minutes of the game helped seal the outcome, and it’s clear that work there is needed. But right now there isn’t any reason to think it can’t be fixed.
The life of a kicker is one that is open to large sways of emotion. A picture of Daffer with his head replaced by a goat circulated the internet last season when he booted a game-winning 54-yard field goal to beat Navy.
His performance on Saturday thrust him into the spotlight for a different reason. But, remember, ECU was not unique in losing a game it could have won.
Just look at Appalachian State, which scored 40 points in the fourth quarter yet couldn’t top visiting North Carolina. Later in the weekend, LSU rallied all the way back against a 17-3 deficit to Florida State by driving 99 yards to score the tying touchdown, only to have its extra point try blocked in a loss.
It will be important for ECU to not let the disappointment of a season-opening loss bleed into the rest of the schedule, especially if this team is as for real as it thinks it is.
“I told them that we can’t let this keep us from seeing the lessons,” Houston said. “And it validates everything we’ve done, it validates our process, our culture. It validates that character is important. It validates why preparation is important. It validates playing together and being bigger than yourself.”
The Pirates have a lot to be proud of, and the next chance to put Houston’s words to action comes on Saturday against Old Dominion, which is coming off an emotional win over Virginia Tech.
The Pirates need to manage their own emotions to keep themselves on the right track. And with three more home games coming up, it is time to win so they can be the ones who write history.