Wins by the No. 11 East Carolina baseball team Saturday and Sunday gave it a key series victory at Cincinnati and kept the Pirates in first place in the American Athletic Conference.
Freshmen relievers Danny Beal and Landon Ginn helped the Pirates win a low-scoring contest, 5-2, on Sunday.
Tulane won 14-7 over UCF on Sunday. With one weekend left in the regular season, the Green Wave is 17-6 in the American and the Pirates 18-6.
After Beal and Ginn, C.J. Mayhue pitched the bottom of the eighth inning and the ninth for ECU (36-11 overall) to take three of the four games in Cincy and seven out of eight against the Bearcats (25-24, 14-14) this year. It was eighth save and second in as many days for Mayhue, who during the weekend lowered his season ERA to 3.00.
Thomas Francisco hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth, plating Ryder Giles for a 3-2 lead, and Francisco also lined a two-run double in the eighth to make it 5-2. Bryson Worrell hit a two-run home run during the top of the second, and Connor Norby finished 3-for-5 from the leadoff spot in the lineup.
ECU used five pitchers to get through the first five innings. Senior Cam Colmore, who pitched in both of Friday's games, started for only the second time in his career and delivered a scoreless inning before Josh Grosz also went a scoreless inning for the bottom of the second.
Ginn (1-0) provided a clutch outing and two strikeouts without a walk, facing nine batters in 3.0 scoreless innings beginning in the bottom of the fifth as the Pirates' fifth pitcher. He was preceded by Beal's 1.2 scoreless frames.
Jake Kuchmaner was charged two runs with one out recorded during the third frame. He was the only Pirate pitcher to yield a run.
The visitors out-hit the Bearcats 10-3 in the series finale. Giles was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a double.
Colmore's other start was as a true freshman in 2016.