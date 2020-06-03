East Carolina pitcher C.J. Mayhue was named to the Collegiate Baseball freshman All-America team.
The left-hander appeared in a team-best eight games out of the bullpen with a 1-0 record and 0.56 ERA in the shortened season that for nationally ranked ECU consisted of 17 games (13-4). He fanned multiple batters in half of his outings and finished with 19 strikeouts, six walks and one earned run allowed in 16 innings.
His abbreviated campaign was highlighted by six strikeouts in 3.1 scoreless innings against Ole Miss during the Keith LeClair Classic on Feb. 29.
Mayhue became the 17th freshman All-American in school history and the fifth under coach Cliff Godwin. The others under Godwin are Joe Ingle, Dwanya Williams-Sutton, Spencer Brickhouse and Alec Burleson.