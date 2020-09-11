Mack McCarthy trained to be a writer in college classrooms and even newsrooms, but people around him were consistent in pushing him to think about coaching.
He felt comfortable enough in the mid-1970s to ask then-Virginia Tech men’s basketball coach Don DeVoe about any job opportunities, which immediately delayed McCarthy’s plans of being a sportswriter. After five NCAA tournament appearances and a 343-234 career head coaching record, plus experience as an athletics administrator and currently a TV analyst, McCarthy used the recent sports hiatus to author a book that breaks down what he describes as an accidental career path in “What I’m About to Tell you is the Truth, or Could Be.”
“I had these people telling me about coaching, and I played every day and I’m officiating in college and coaching all the intramural teams, but I couldn’t get a high school teaching job, so I just walked in cold to the Virginia Tech basketball office and asked if they could use a graduate assistant,” said McCarthy, a Woodstock, Va., native and 1974 Va. Tech grad who served as a head coach at Tennessee-Chattanooga, VCU and East Carolina. “Coach DeVoe called me a couple days before practices started and told me he needed some help at practice because his staff was gone all the time (recruiting). Holy cow, it just opened the floodgate and then it was a series of circumstances that led to me being full-time and progressing up through the ranks.”
The foreword is by Charles Barkley. He is one of the main pillars in McCarthy’s coaching career from when they were at Auburn together and before McCarthy produced a run at Chattanooga that included five straight Southern Conference regular season championships and making the NCAA tournament in four out of five years from 1993-97. The Mocs advanced to the Sweet 16 in the 1997 NCAA tourney as a No. 14 seed.
The book, which chronicles some of the coach’s most memorable on-the-court moments mixed with many more off-the-court anecdotes, is available for purchase at mackmccarthy.com. McCarthy turned up his seriousness in writing it when college basketball was halted in March by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s not my story, but just all the stories I have from having coached with Sonny Smith, who’s one of the funnier people in the world, and having coached Barkley and some really good teams and having coached Terrell Owens,” McCarthy said. “Because I had so much time on my hands, I wanted to see if I could actually do this. I sat down and started writing and it was amazing how much fun it was retelling the stories and deciding what stories to tell. ... Then I reached out and talked to a lot of people and there’s a scramble to get photographs and permission to use photographs and all these things I did not know about.”
McCarthy’s first season as the Pirates’ head coach was 2007-08. ECU beat N.C. State on Dec. 8, 2007, in Minges Coliseum for the Pirates’ first and still only win over an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent.
“I talk a lot about ECU and the challenges at ECU and great things about ECU,” McCarthy said. “Sam Hinnant is one of the players featured on the cover. I got into everything from the location to the barbecue to the fan base. ... There are some things about boosters and some of the alums and administration and why I left and that kind of thing. I still live here, so the rest of it is still kind of East Carolina based.”
McCarthy described the coaching business as “random” as it relates to some of the opportunities he received and cherished. He spent one season as a women’s basketball assistant coach at Georgia Tech before linking with former East Carolina athletics director Terry Holland via a phone call that led him to Greenville in 2005.
“You can print a book without any problem, but a getting a book that is full color and hardback, I think people who buy it are really going to enjoy this book,” he said. “It’s just going to be fun to read, whether you know me personally or not. There’s a little bit of football stuff in there and a little bit of everything. One other commonality is several of the places I have been have been college towns.
“Virginia Tech, where I started, is a lot like Greenville. Auburn is a lot like Greenville. I kind of gravitate toward those places.”