When East Carolina football player Demetrius Mauney made the switch from running back to defense after last season, he went to Ja’Quan McMillian for tips.
They play different positions — McMillian is a starting cornerback and Mauney transitioned to safety — but Mauney knew McMillian was a defensive leader for the Pirates and would likely be willing to help him. Mauney was right.
“The things you guys see on Saturdays, he does those things every day,” Mauney said. “I trained with him, personally, and on defense, he was the first guy I went up to and was like, ‘Hey bro, I need some help,’ because it had been years since I’ve been on this side of the ball. He was like, ‘I got you.’ We did a a couple footwork drills and things like that during the summer time.
“He’s a very effective leader and a guy we definitely need on Saturdays.”
Beyond his leadership, most notable about ECU’s top cornerback is his streak of three straight games with an interception and where he stands in national defensive statistics. He is No. 1 in the country in passes defended and tied for the national lead in interceptions with four.
He had a pick-six two games ago against Charleston Southern. In a home win against Tulane on Saturday, he snared an INT as part of the Pirates (3-2, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) outscoring the Green Wave 21-6 in the fourth quarter for a 52-29 victory.
In addition to all the INTs, the 5-foot-10, 183-pound sophomore also leads ECU this year in total tackles.
“He is putting together a really solid year, just with they way he competes and plays,” Pirate coach Mike Houston said. “Some of the hits he made on some of the screens and short passes on Saturday, and then the play he made on the interception, he kind of baited the quarterback a little bit. It looked like it was (open) and all of the sudden, he’s sitting out there waiting on him to make that throw and makes the play. He’s just a savvy, tough, hard-nosed kid.”
Joining Mauney as a former offensive player now trying make his mark on defense is Jeremy Lewis, who made his first start of the season at outside linebacker against Tulane. His starting duty shifted veteran Xavier Smith to a different role for special packages as an inside linebacker and edge rusher.
Smith led ECU with nine tackles in the game. McMillian and Lewis (0.5 sack) each had six.
At corner, McMillian has started all five games this season, and Malik Fleming has four starts on the other side.
This week’s opponent, UCF, is still regrouping after losing star quarterback Dillon Gabriel to a clavicle injury Sept. 17 against Louisville. True freshman Mikey Keene started against Navy a week ago, completing 16-of-26 passes for 178 yards, two touchdowns and an INT in a 34-30 loss.
UCF leading rusher Isaiah Bowser also has been sidelined since the team’s 42-35 loss to Louisville.
“We have to do a great job of defending them in the run game and the passing game,” Houston said. “I don’t know who we are going to see in some spots on Saturday. I will say we’ll probably see two quarterbacks on Saturday. It wouldn’t shock me to see (Joey) Gatewood in there. They are just a very talented and explosive offense, and we’re going to have to play very well on Saturday.”