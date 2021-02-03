The list might be long for what coach Kim McNeill wants to work on with her East Carolina women’s basketball team during its current light schedule of games, but McNeill knows one aspect that needs to be included in practice drills.
“One of them has to be guarding the ball,” she said Saturday after a 68-57 ECU loss to Tulsa for the Pirates to finish with an 0-7 January record. “We might go back to old-school, just zig-zagging and guarding the ball and keeping the ball out of the paint and our angles on our closeouts, because it was pretty bad tonight. I think that’s what allowed them to score the ball so easily. If you can’t guard the ball, then it doesn’t matter what defense you are in.”
Slow starts also have cost the Pirates (5-10, 3-7) lately during their seven-game losing streak that was preceded by a promising 3-0 start in the AAC. They play at Memphis on Saturday, and then don’t play again until the following Saturday at Temple.
Tulsa’s first double-digit lead was 23-12 after scoring the final bucket of the first quarter. The visitors gained control with a 71.4 shooting percentage in the opening quarter, and they eventually led by as many as 18 points in the fourth.
The game was played 10 days after Tulsa beat ECU 68-54 in Oklahoma. The teams came into Saturday with matching 3-6 AAC records.
The Pirates have trailed at the end of the first quarter in each of their last four games, including 18-10 to Houston in what ended as a 10-point victory by the Cougars, and twice to Tulsa.
“We’ve kind of gone away from pressing as much, but we got off to such a lackadaisical start defensively that I went to the press earlier than I wanted to because I was hoping it would get us going and get us fired up a little bit,” McNeill said. “We went man-to-man and full-court and pulled out everything in our arsenal today, but nothing seemed to work or change the effort. ... We just can’t find that chemistry within our first five and can’t find the consistency in practice.”
Pirate point guard Lashonda Monk was limited to four points in 27 minutes. Rebecca Lescay shot 10-of-17 from the field, scored 21 and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane.
ECU ranks second in the league in steals, second in turnover margin and fifth in scoring defense, but is 10th in field goal percentage defense and 10th in rebounding margin.