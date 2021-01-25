East Carolina coach Cliff Godwin worked, virtually of course, with infielder Ryder Giles on Giles’ batting swing early in the offseason after the 2020 college baseball season ended abruptly last March.
Godwin shared that story as a potentially important development for the Pirates for this season when he talked Monday at ECU baseball virtual media day, which served as yet another reminder of COVID-19’s continual impact on sports. Instead of coaches, players and reporters huddled and mixed together in the locker room area underneath Clark-LeClair Stadium like years past, media day was conducted on Zoom with coach interviews, but no player interviews.
“People say a lot they are so sorry for what happened to you guys last year, and I lived in the moment of the season being canceled for maybe a day or two, and then it was on to the next thing with our guys,” Godwin said. “The first thing we could do last spring was control our academics, and we got a 3.61 team GPA, which was the highest team GPA we’ve ever had. ... As we all know, we are just really happy and excited now and our guys are super pumped up that we’ll have the ability to go out there and compete this year. Of course it’s going to be different.”
Giles, pitcher Carter Spivey, pitcher/hitter Carson Whisenhunt, catcher Seth Caddell and versatile infielder/outfielder Alec Makarewicz were among players mentioned who have made significant strides since last spring. Freshman first baseman Josh Moylan is a potential starter for the Pirates, who are scheduled to begin Feb. 19 at Clark-LeClair Stadium against Rhode Island.
For all the players and coaches, fall practices and ongoing preseason workouts have new undertones.
“Being outside and getting with the guys seeing them in their comfort level just enjoying being around each other and enjoying playing the game, it kind of takes you back a little bit,” said associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Jeff Palumbo, who like Godwin is entering his seventh season at ECU. “We hit that period of time where you just weren’t sure when we were going to get that chance to get together as a group and play or when that would be allowed to happen. I tell people all the time that we are ready to play a game. This is the longest stretch college baseball players or college coaches have ever gone, at least in my 16 or 17 years of coaching now, without getting a chance to go play a game.”
ECU, which has a veteran pitching staff including Jake Kuchmaner, Tyler Smith, Gavin Williams and Whisenhunt plus Cam Colmore, Matt Bridges, C.J. Mayhue and Giles as lead bullpen options, is ranked No. 25 by D1Baseball.com and was not included in Monday’s preseason Top 25 by Baseball America.
The team is working toward this weekend and its first set of preseason intrasquad scrimmages, which will be void of some players stemming from a cluster of 10 positive COVID-19 cases within the Pirate baseball program as announced by the university in Jan.14.
“Because a lot of our guys went through COVID and COVID protocols in the fall, we have right now 18 guys that have antibodies,” Godwin said. “Almost half our team has antibodies right now, which is awesome because they still have the antibodies to fight off the virus.”
Media day was held days after Pirate athletics director Jon Gilbert announced attendance for all ECU spring home games to begin the season will be limited to two family members per each competing student-athlete and coach.
ECU hosted an NCAA regional in 2018 and ‘19 and was voted as the favorite this year in the American Athletic Conference, which also features UCF, Tulane and Houston hoping to compete with the Pirates for the league title. The AAC is slated to play four-game weekend league series, beginning April 1-3.
“We had already banked on no fans,” Godwin said. “That is the way we have prepared ourselves mentally. Now, are we keeping our fingers crossed and praying and hoping that by May or June there’s going to be fans in the stands? Of course. We are just taking it day-by-day.”