Tristen Newton doesn’t like to dwell on the past. Even if the past was just seconds ago.
“You have to have a short memory in basketball,” the East Carolina sophomore said. “Just have to keep shooting.”
Newton took his own advice late in Saturday’s game against visiting Coppin State when he dribbled around a host of defenders, found a sliver of space at the elbow and made a game-winning jumper at the buzzer to send ECU to a 70-68 win over the Eagles.
Moments earlier, Newton missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw with the score tied in the final minute. The Pirates’ guard didn’t let that miss change his mindset, as he grabbed the rebound on a missed Coppin State shot, then took over on the other end as the Pirates’ primary scoring option with a chance to win.
He even had the ball slapped away from him, but recovered to take the final shot.
“He’s feeling comfortable and he has a knack to score,” ECU coach Joe Dooley said of Newton. “And the other thing that was impressive was he just missed a free throw and his confidence didn’t waver. He got downhill and it was a really tough shot, had the confidence to shoot it just coming off missing a free throw and he jumps up to make the shot. We were fortunate.”
It didn’t seem like the Pirates (5-2) would need Newton’s late-game heroics as they held a lead for the final 11:45 of the first half. The lead grew to nine points by halftime at 40-31, and even ballooned to 12 in the second half.
Brandon Johnson, making his first start of the season, collected 14 of his game-high 19 rebounds in the first half. The 6-foot-8 forward was all over the glass and allowed ECU to score 23 second-chance points.
Coppin State (1-9), meanwhile, finished with 11 such points.
Johnson, who had nearly half of the Pirates’ 39 boards, earned the start as Dooley wanted to deploy a smaller, more agile lineup to counter the roster of the Eagles, who lack a player taller than 6-foot-9. Dooley compared some of the Eagles’ frontcourt players to backcourt players in terms of playstyle and size.
ECU 7-foot center Ludgy Debut came off the bench on Saturday after starting the team’s first six games.
“He’s been playing pretty well and their matchups are a little unconventional,” Dooley said of the decision to start Johnson. “Their three and four, are really a two or a three and we tried to play a little smaller so we can do some things defensively.”
A stagnant offense and defensive issues allowed Coppin State to find success as the Eagles were able to drive the basket and find open kick-out passes to the perimeter. They shot 4-for-10 from 3-point range in the second half after going 3 of 15 in the fist half.
Coppin State came all the way back and grabbed its first lead since 12:23 remained in the first quarter, when a Justin Steer layup made it 63-62 Eagles with 5:23 left in the game.
“There were some spurts where I thought we played really well but there were also some peaks and valleys,” Dooley said. “The analogy we use with our guys is we either get an ‘A’ or an ‘F’, there’s no ‘C’s. So we need to figure out when things aren’t going well, how to get a ‘C’ and not an ‘F’.
Neither team led by more than four the rest of the way, and the Eagles tied it with 1:47 remaining on a Steers dunk. The next points came when ECU took the lead for good on Newton’s final shot.
“I just wanted to get a shot up,” Newton said. “I didn't know how much time was left when I shot it so I was just trying for a chance to go in and it went in.”
ECU sophomore Brandon Suggs finished with a season- and game-high 25 points, including 15 coming in the first half. Newton finished with 16 points, while RJ Felton added 10.
“I feel like I was cutting well and my teammates were finding me in the open floor,” Suggs said of his career day. “I don’t really focus on scoring, so if it just comes to me it comes, and today was one of those days.”
The Pirates continue their four-game homestand when they host Old Dominion at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.