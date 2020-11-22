East Carolina's basketball team will not travel during Thanksgiving week to play in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Fort Myers, Fla.
ECU's release Sunday cited concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic for opting out of the tournament, which originally had eight teams scheduled for the event Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. ECU announced it canceled its trip one day after its first opponent, Indiana State, announced Saturday it withdrew because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests within its program.
"We apologize to the organizers of the Gulf Coast Showcase for the cancellation because they have done a terrific job of setting up medical protocols for the event,” ECU athletics director Jon Gilbert said in a release. “Obviously it’s disappointing for the members of our basketball program who were looking forward to opening the season, but our top priority is the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. We understand that disruptions will come during this ongoing pandemic and will make the necessary adjustments to our schedule."
The Pirates' first game is now slated for Dec. 5 versus Radford in Minges Coliseum. ECU's seven games in December consist of six at home and at SMU on Dec. 16.
Women on Wednesday
Even in such a unique year, East Carolina second-year women's basketball coach Kim McNeill feels comfort with her team's roster.
The feeling stems from reacting to her first season with the Pirates, when the squad was dealt multiple key injuries and was often shorthanded for practices and games. As ECU is preparing to play at Towson on Wednesday and at Virginia on Sunday, McNeill is optimistic about the players who have returned from injury and newcomers who were signed.
"Just being able to add more to our defensive scheme with having more bodies and being able to take people in and out, I'm looking forward to playing more people this year and looking forward to having more people (scoring) in double figures," McNeill said late last week. "I think we're talented enough where we can have anywhere from four to five people averaging in double figures, which would look a lot different than what we had last year. As their coach, I have high exceptions for them."
ECU held an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday. McNeill said COVID-19 testing this week was scheduled for Monday and Tuesday tests before the Towson game, then another day of testing before traveling to Virginia.
The Pirates have four freshmen, including 6-foot-1 Kayla Morris from Harlem, N.Y., but their senior class is vital to a potential breakthrough and is led by guards Lashonda Monk, Raven Johnson and Hartford transfer Sierra DaCosta. The team also could get a boost from the return of senior point guard Justice Gee after she was out injured all last season.
Monk is one of the most explosive players in the American Athletic Conference and has increased her scoring average each year of her career, going from 7.5 points per game as a freshman to 13.2 and then 14.9 last year, along with earning the AAC defensive player of the year award.
ECU finished 9-21 a season ago, including 6-10 in the American. Towson was 10-5 at home and 14-15 overall. Tip-off Wednesday is scheduled for 2 p.m.
"You never know if we're going to play a game and the other team has an outbreak, or we have an outbreak, so it's really different day to day," Monk said. "It's like coach tells us, we need to go out to practice and practice like it's our last, because it could be. We just kind of take it day by day."