The process of possibly returning to college sports goes beyond workouts on fields or courts and COVID-19 testing.
As East Carolina basketball coach Joe Dooley pointed out Tuesday when providing updates about his team’s offseason schedule, there is mental strain associated with the unknown. Dooley said there is some relief felt for his players who have mostly returned to campus and started weightlifting and shooting in small group settings. Coaches are not allowed to join sessions until July 20.
“We’re not allowed to get reports, but we check in on them to see how they’re doing, and I think a big thing is making sure their mental health is right,” Dooley said. “There is uncertainty, so you’re making sure guys are doing OK and they’re comfortable. We have asked some of these guys that if you are not comfortable coming back, then don’t come back. In some regards, they could be safer here than they are at other places.”
All but two of ECU’s players — sophomore center Charles Coleman and incoming freshman guard Noah Farrakhan from Newark, N.J. — are in Greenville and have been tested for COVID-19, Dooley said. Coleman and Farrakhan are expected later this week.
There are signs of basketball and other sports returning, but the current football-first feel to college sports looms regionally and nationally.
“We won’t have any clarity until the football executive board makes a decision as far as a plan,” Dooley said. “We have a plan for July and August and what we are going to do with our guys, provided that we are allowed to keep doing it. We’re all in a wait-and-see deal right now.”
An update from athletics director Jon Gilbert on Tuesday morning released updated numbers of 15 positive COVID-19 tests among 270 total people tested.
Like so many other coaches, Dooley detailed the unprecedented nature of this offseason.
ECU was in Fort Worth, Texas, when the American Athletic Conference tournament was canceled before it started on March 12. The university’s focus quickly shifted to moving student-athletes off campus and to their hometowns to work out on their own and away from team settings.
“In one regard, it’s good that we are not allowed to work with them because they can play and kind of work their way into shape,” Dooley said of current player workouts featuring strength and conditioning staff. “So by July 20, they’ll be in decent enough shape that we can do some things. Obviously the length they have been out is unprecedented for a lot of these guys, but I think one way to look at it is view it like someone was injured and they are coming back. We’ll make sure to get them in good enough shape and can do workouts and some team things and not put them in harm’s way, because the last thing you want to do is try to crush these guys in July and get somebody hurt.”
More on coaches
ECU released Monday that former Virginia Tech assistant coach Antwon Jackson was added by the Pirates as an assistant coach, and Steve Roccaforte was promoted to associated head coach. Jackson and Roccaforte, who was hired by Dooley in July of 2018, both left the Hokies for ECU.
Included also on East Carolina’s roster is former VT guard Tyrie Jackson, who averaged 6.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 22.2 minutes per game last year as a junior in his first active season for the Pirates.
“We’re very excited and the people we spoke to, like Derek Kellogg who (Jackson) worked for at UMass and I had extensive conversations with Mick Cronin and he worked for Mick at Cincinnati (for seven years), they were just raving about him as a person and as a worker and recruiter,” Dooley said.
Silvey Dominguez also has shifted into a new role as assistant to the head coach for the 2020-21 season. He served as a consultant and analyst last season.