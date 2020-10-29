East Carolina University awarded exclusive pouring rights to Minges Bottling Group, a Pepsi-Cola company, after a competitive bid process.
The contract gives Minges Bottling Group the exclusive right to sell its products on campus with a combined bid of up to $8.2 million over a period of 10 years, beginning Jan. 11, 2021. Pepsi will replace the previous contract with Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, which had been in place since 2011.
ECU announced the details Thursday. The agreement includes:
· $1 million sign-on bonus to be paid to ECU at contract signing
· 10 years of annual payments and vending commission up to $510,000 a year which is based on a sliding scale of total cases of product procured to the university
· Sideline funding for products like Gatorade of $525,000 over 10 years to ECU Athletics
· $100,000 of in-kind product over the 10-year contract for on-campus activities and marketing
“We are happy to welcome Minges Bottling Group as the exclusive beverage provider at ECU. We anticipate a smooth transition and look forward to a successful partnership,” said Sara Thorndike, ECU vice chancellor for administration and finance.
Revenue from the contract will go toward scholarships and other campus programs.
The Pirates play their basketball games and volleyball matches in Minges Coliseum. Minges Natatorium also is connected to the coliseum, along with academic classrooms and basketball practice courts and offices.
In addition to Pepsi-Cola brand of soft drinks, the Minges product line includes Gatorade, Tropicana juices, Starbucks coffee, Aquafina water and other beverages.