CHARLOTTE — Appalachian State defensive players saw East Carolina running back Keaton Mitchell blaze to the end zone for a 6-0 Pirate lead during the opening 6 minutes Thursday night, but then it was the Mountaineers’ brand of complementary football that prevented the Pirates from building on their advantage.
The ensuing possession by the App State, which eventually won 33-19 at Bank of America Stadium for its first victory over ECU (0-1) since 1975, began with a 6-yard completion and then a 5-yard completion for a calming first down. The next five plays were: 3-yard rush, 8-yard completion, 7-yard rush, 3-yard rush and Chase Brice’s 34-yard precision touchdown toss directly into 6-foot-1, fifth-year senior Thomas Hennigan’s hands. It was just out of the reach of 5-10 cornerback Malik Fleming for a 6-6 tie, completing a seven-play, 66-yard march spanning 2:56.
Chandler Staton’s extra-point made it 7-6, and Appalachian State never relinquished the lead. The important bounce-back drive also was the first of four straight scoring possessions by App State and no points by the Pirates, creating a 20-6 deficit with 2:29 until halftime and lessening the impact of Mitchell’s 63-yard speed burst to pay dirt.
“It was really business as usual,” Mountaineers coach Shawn Clark said during his postgame news conference of when his team was down by a touchdown. “We got out of our gaps on the (Mitchell) screen play. ... I just told coach (Frank) Ponce (the offensive coordinator) to go have fun. It was his first time as coordinator and I told him you only get one time to make a first impression, so let’s go score a touchdown. He called an excellent play. I thought all of our coaches did an excellent job.”
Complementing Brice and Hennigan, a big-play threat who made four catches for 114 yards, was the rushing duo of starter Camerun Peoples and backup Nate Noel, who finished with a game-high 126 ground yards. Peoples had 14 rushes for 100 yards and two TDs.
Mitchell, who started, totaled 50 yards on four carries. The App State defense limited Rahjai Harris to eight rushes for 22 yards. The Mountaineers also were credited with four sacks, five quarterback hurries and four pass breakups. Each team had one interception.
“They pressured a lot more tonight than in any game they showed last year,” Pirate third-year coach Mike Houston said of Appalachian State’s defense. “They had not shown that much pressure, but still, that’s something we have to be able to handle. ... If we had won the game tonight, I was going to tell them that one game doesn’t make your season. It’s the same thing with a loss.
“We lost to a quality opponent. We have to learn from those mistakes, and it’s going to be a great film to learn from because they are good at what they do.”
Soccer has 3-2 record
A 1-0 win over Campbell on Thursday marked the East Carolina women’s soccer team’s second one-goal victory in as many matches, and it improved the Pirates to 3-2 for their first winning record of the season.
Kim Sanford scored in the 77th minute. After a Campbell foul created a free kick for Morgan Dewey, the ball eventually went to Abby Sowa for her to get it to Sanford, who sent a shot off a Camel defender and into the net.
Sanford became ECU’s ninth goal-scorer this year, all with one each.
“It’s important that you don’t have everything relying on one player,” coach Jason Hamilton said in a release. “It would be great to have a 10- or 15-goal scorer, but that’s just not what we have here. ... When people can step up in ways like that and have different people get on the end of things, you’re going to be able to win games. Just really proud of the ladies with two really good games strung together in a row and we’re going to get ready for Sunday (versus VCU).”
Campbell (1-2-1) did not record a shot on goal. The Pirates held 62 percent of possession.
Volleyball begins in Raleigh
The East Carolina volleyball season began Friday with a 3-0 loss to Wofford in Raleigh, starting a weekend in which ECU also will face N.C. State and North Carolina from the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The home opener for the Pirates and their second-year coach, Adler Augustin, is scheduled for Sept. 17 against Gardner-Webb.