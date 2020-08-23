East Carolina is moving forward with football plans, beginning its game schedule Sept. 12 against Marshall, but those plans do not include tailgating on ECU property.
"There won't be tailgating on ECU property," Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said Sunday after announcing that undergraduate classes are moving online beginning Wednesday. "We've already discussed that. We certainly are going to have a hard time policing what happens off ECU property. ... So we are not going to permit tailgating on ECU's property. Beyond that, much of it depends on the governor's executive order."
Mitchelson said he met with Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail, Pirate athletics director Jon Gilbert and others to discuss fan attendance scenarios. Silvernail later toured Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
University-wide testing results identified a rise from a 3 percent infection rate in June to 8 percent in July and 19 percent in August, which included about 800 tests in the latest week and the infection rate was 25 percent. Mitchelson described the magnitude and surge of those results as hampering plans for traditional class settings.
Student-athletes will be permitted to remain on campus.
"The dorms will remain open, by exception," Mitchelson said. "Student-athletes are one category of that exception. As you can imagine international students as part of that exception. We have some students who really can't go home because of a lack of WiFi or internet access."
The football team paused all activities Thursday from a university reported COVID-19 cluster of 10 positive cases associated with the team. Reported clusters in dorms continued in the following days.
Mitchelson also on Sunday said the Pirates' opening game against Marshall will be played.
"We hope we can get their situation analyzed and get them back up and running on the practice field. Right now we have a game scheduled for Sept. 12 against Marshall and we are playing it," he said of the matchup at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium that has not yet been assigned a kickoff time.
Gov. Roy Cooper has the state in Phase 2 through at least Sept. 11. The phase limits indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people.
The college football schedule on Sept. 12 includes ECU-Marshall, Clemson at Wake Forest and Syracuse at North Carolina. The second game on the Pirates' schedule is Sept. 24, a Thursday, versus UCF.
"We are working hard on what (attendance) might look like and we still have Gov. Cooper and the executive order and we'll see what happens because that is in place until Sept. 11," Mitchelson said. "I would expect attendance at Game 1 to be limited. It just has to be. My hope is we can scale after that. ... With no fans at all, you're still going to have 500 people in the stadium. From the players, coaches, staff, support staff, the press, at the very minimum for a game day you'll have 500."