The East Carolina men’s basketball team’s possible return to action for Sunday instead resulted in another postponement. An ECU release Tuesday said its game at Wichita State was postponed due to a COVID-19-related pause in activities at ECU, which hasn’t played since Feb. 8.

ECU’s women’s game for Wednesday at Houston was postponed because of inclement weather in Texas.

ECU, staff reports

 

