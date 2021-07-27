CARY — Friday’s Bill Dooley Pigskin Preview served as yet another offseason opportunity for third-year East Carolina football coach Mike Houston, if he wanted, to maybe learn something new about Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice.
Houston sat next to N.C. State coach Dave Doeren, who was flanked by a pair of savvy fellow Atlantic Coast Conference coaches in David Cutcliffe from Duke and North Carolina’s Mack Brown.
All three ACC coaches have some level of experience coaching Brice or against Brice, who was Trevor Lawrence’s backup at Clemson before transferring to start for Duke. Now, he will be a prominent part of the Sept. 2 ECU-App. State matchup.
Brice started all 11 games in 2020 for the Blue Devils, who went 2-9 and have since turned to sophomore Gunnar Holmberg, while Brice is a graduate student in Boone hoping the Mountaineers are his final and best college fit.
“We’ve done some pretty thorough investigation on all of our opponents and it is ironic, or whatever you want to call it, having a guy that is now at his third institution,” Houston said. “Obviously, he’s been coached by a lot of different guys that we know. There are a lot of things to be shared, but then again, it’s a new place, a new team surrounding him. I’m sure he’s looking for a fresh start.”
Brice was rated as the No. 17 pro-style quarterback in the country out of Grayson (Ga.) High School. He spent three years at Clemson.
Turnovers doomed him at Duke, as he finished with 10 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions. He arrived at Appalachian State before spring practices, and Cutcliffe said he should be more game-ready now than he was a year ago heading into his first starting gig.
“I think finally having the weight of being a starter grows you up, so he is in a much better place than what he would have been coming in (to Duke) from Clemson,” he said. “You are talented and he played well in a backup role, but that’s a whole different animal. Getting that starting year behind you will help Chase a great deal. I’m not trying to be bad news for ECU, but I’m just stating the obvious, to me.”
The Mountaineers might not have to rely heavily on Brice, given the return of 1,124-yard rusher Camerun Peoples and a lead trio of senior receivers.
Appalachian is an 11.5-point favorite over ECU, which is 6-0 against ASU since its last loss in the series in 1975. This year’s game is in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium.
Being at the Dooley Pigskin Preview on Friday, one day after the completion of ACC kickoff media days, brought Houston back to 2019 when he was much earlier in the rebuilding plans he has for the Pirates. How ECU fares against App. State and the rest of its nonconference opponents — South Carolina, Marshall and Charleston Southern — is bound to play a major role in the final record this year of an important campaign for Houston and his hopeful Pirates.
“When I sat here two years ago, I knew I had a lot of work to do,” Houston said. “We’ve obviously done a lot of work in that two years. I’ve said it many times that I really like my roster. We are still young, but we do have experience. ... We have a challenging schedule, but I do like our team. We are going to be a fun team to watch and we’re going to play with a chip on our shoulder.
“We have an exciting couple of matchups in Week 1 and Week 2 (versus South Carolina in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium), one away and one home. We are just ready to start getting out there and competing.”