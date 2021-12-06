This was the get-right game for the East Carolina women’s basketball team. And the Pirates sure took advantage.
ECU snapped a two-game losing streak with a 75-34 rout over visiting N.C. Central on Monday in Greenville. ECU improved to 8-0 all-time against the Eagles.
The Pirates opened the game on a 27-0 run and held the Eagles scoreless in the opening quarter. N.C. Central even had a few uncontested opportunities to score as it was fouled on two shots, but the Eagles missed all four free throws.
“This is the first time in my career I’ve ever held a team scoreless,” ECU coach Kim McNeill said. “Last year, we held (Virginia) to two points in a quarter, but to hold them scoreless is pretty hard to do, so kudos to the team for doing that.”
McNeill told her players that she was looking for more energy following consecutive losses, and that Sunday’s practice would determine the starting lineup and playing time against the Eagles. Sophomore Morgan Moseley’s effort grabbed her coach’s attention and she was rewarded with her first career start.
Moseley took advantage of her opportunity and recorded a career-high in points with nine, and added a career-high nine rebounds. She finished 4-for-7 shooting with a free throw.
“I definitely was nervous coming into the game because of my first career start,” Moseley said. “But the work that we put in as a team in the offseason and that I put in the offseason, I felt that my team was behind me the whole time and the energy was great. The whole thing was great and it felt good in the game.”
The Pirates (5-5) led by as many as 30 points (33-3) midway through the second quarter. By halftime, ECU led 37-9. NCCU (0-7) scored just 25 points in the second half as the Pirates ran away with a blowout win.
Moseley helped space the floor as the offense at times ran through her in the high post. She made quick decisions with the ball and consistently found her teammates cutting toward the basket or waiting on the perimeter.
She played 23 minutes on Monday, a step up from averaging 4.4 minutes per game last season. McNeill credited the sophomore’s resolve in not losing hope with the lack of playing time and sticking with her work.
“She has bought into a role,” McNeill said. “Last year she could have easily folded, she could have easily got in the transfer portal because she didn’t play, but she stuck with it and took full accountability for not getting playing time last year and came in this year with a completely different mentality. She’s bought in to what she does and that’s why you see her on the floor so much this year.”
Moseley, too, knew her abilities and talent were good enough to earn minutes and her mindset soon matched that. Her performances are paying off for both her and the Pirates this season.
“Coach Kim told me my role last year and I never truly embraced it,” Moseley said. “But I mean, just knowing what kind of player I am. The work in the offseason of course (helps), but it’s a mentality.”
The Pirates forced 37 turnovers in the win which is the most since the 2013 season. It was also the fewest points allowed by an ECU team since 2017.
A tenacious defense was the source of those turnovers as NCCU never did get comfortable. ECU entered the game 16th in the nation in steals and averaged 11 per game. The Pirates finished with 22.
Seven players recorded at least two steals, with Da’Ja Green’s four leading the way.
“Being disciplined and the will to go for a steal,” Moseley said of her team’s mentality on the defensive end. “If you get a foul, be aggressive with the foul and not laying back and letting someone come to you. Throwing the first punch, going to get the ball out of the air and wanting to get a steal and get out in transition and do it again.”
Taniyah Thompson led the Pirates with a game-high 21 points and added seven rebounds. Danae McNeal was next with 12 points. ECU had 11 players score in the win.
ECU scored 75 points despite committing 25 turnovers and missing 15 free throws. The large lead led to sloppy play at times, and McNeill said that keeping the pressure on is something the Pirates will continue to improve upon.
“If you can beat a team by 40, go beat them by 40,” McNeill said. “It’s your mindset and it’s your mentality. You never want to take your foot off that pedal.”
ECU is off until Dec. 16 when it plays at N.C. A&T.