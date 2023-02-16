...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
ECU football coach Ruffin McNeill, right, greets Jeff Charles during a 2014 Pirate Club event in Washington, N.C.
You never know the last time you’ll hear someone’s voice.
It turns out, the last time I heard the voice of Jeff Charles was while I sat at home a few weeks ago. The longtime mouthpiece of the East Carolina Pirates was in his usual groove, smoothly spinning out the yarn of another ECU basketball game. On that night, he didn’t get to use his signature line, but instead he offered another of his oft-repeated on-air phrasings.
Charles told the radio audience tuning in for the Pirates’ 71-63 loss to South Florida on the road in Tampa that he was “sorry we couldn’t bring you better news tonight” before signing off.
The news was much worse late Friday night when ECU announced Charles’ sudden passing. The 70-year-old unquestioned voice of ECU athletics had traveled from Greenville to New Orleans to call the Pirates’ game at Tulane.
You never know.
Jeff was one of the first people I got to know when I started covering ECU football. Before I started traveling to cover road games, his voice became an early guiding light during away games, giving some much-needed ECU history lessons and perspective to a relative outsider.
He was always welcoming in person. I loved talking to him before and after press conferences and games, and we had a shared love of hockey that can be tough to find with people around here. When I started going to ECU road football games back in the Conference USA days, Jeff became an even more welcome and familiar face, often one of the few I would see when the Pirates’ schedule took me to places like Rice, UTEP and Tulsa.
It was somewhere out there that Jeff’s unmistakable tone and cadence became permanently imprinted on me. I can remember one such road game at Rice where, in an almost completely empty stadium, I could faintly but distinctly hear Jeff’s more emphatic calls coming from the visitors radio booth a few rooms away from the press box: “And the Pirates are back in the ball game!”
But for the life of me, I can’t remember exactly what we talked about the last time, or specifically where or when it was. The universe just isn’t set up that way.
Although I do remember the last things I said to my father, thanks to life’s circumstances I don’t remember the last thing we actually had a conversation about. But more than two decades later, the sound of his voice and the things he always said are still right there in my mind. As real as ever.
A great sports radio voice is no different. It becomes a part of our lives, and when those voices come back to us several or several dozen times a year, they invariably become part of the backdrop to our lives — the good, the bad, all of it.
I have lived in eastern North Carolina and been connected to ECU long enough that Jeff’s voice, both on the radio and in person, became one of those.
As a kid, those voices were Harry Kalas and Gene Hart and Mike Emrick. After college when I was living in western Pennsylvania, one of them was the frantic cadence of Steelers color man Myron Cope. But since my time here, it has always been Jeff Charles.
Of course, a voice so synonymous with the region will never go away completely. It is the soundtrack to ECU’s greatest sports moments, not to mention a constant in local radio and TV ads.
But it will fade some from the here and now, sort of like hearing Charles’ faint roar on the other side of the press box wall that humid afternoon in Texas. But his voice will always be easy to conjure in memory, both for me and thousands of others.
No one will likely ever utter the phrase, ‘You can paint this one purple!’ on live radio again. They shouldn’t. It could never be the same again. And that’s okay.
Charles used his purple paintbrush enough times to leave a unique and permanent mark.
Nathan Summers is the sports editor at The Daily Reflector.