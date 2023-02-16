5d94b7615a6e8.image.jpg

ECU football coach Ruffin McNeill, right, greets Jeff Charles during a 2014 Pirate Club event in Washington, N.C.

 File photo/The Daily Reflector

You never know the last time you’ll hear someone’s voice.

It turns out, the last time I heard the voice of Jeff Charles was while I sat at home a few weeks ago. The longtime mouthpiece of the East Carolina Pirates was in his usual groove, smoothly spinning out the yarn of another ECU basketball game. On that night, he didn’t get to use his signature line, but instead he offered another of his oft-repeated on-air phrasings.