A recently formed committee on fiscal sustainability initiatives at East Carolina University will not prioritize athletics and its ongoing financial challenges.
After the announcement of a Fiscal Sustainability Coordinating Committee for the university, Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said on Oct. 14 athletics will not be a primary focus for the committee. He instead referred to the ECU athletics fiscal sustainability report, which was released in May about a week before the Pirates eliminated their tennis and swimming and diving teams, and to cost-cutting decisions that have since been made by athletics director Jon Gilbert.
“I don’t think this committee, in particular, will spend a lot of time on athletics,” Mitchelson said. “I think we just did that process in the (athletics fiscal) sustainability report that was mostly what we had to deal with. Right now, what we are going to be dealing with, as you are well aware, is the short-term disruption of revenue streams. ... We all know athletics is under a lot of financial pressure right now and the net revenue streams is pretty fully disrupted. We were planning on that this year, so some of that planning has already taken place.
“I think, in general, the plan that was put out and the fiscal sustainability effort that was focused on athletics does provide some of the guidance that we need. For example, one of the things that we had to do and very painful was to eliminate those four NCAA sports. So we’re still evaluating some of those recommendations from that sustainability report.”
ECU’s Fiscal Sustainability Coordinating Committee is chaired by Dr. Michael Van Scott, interim vice chancellor for research, economic development and engagement, and is expected to develop recommendations to the chancellor by June 30, 2021.
Gilbert on Monday detailed a plan for more furloughs and salary reductions for all athletics employees, effective Nov. 1 through June 30, 2021. Details included the base salaries of head football coach Mike Houston and head men’s basketball coach Joe Dooley reduced temporarily by 20 percent. Some employees will be on an extended furlough ranging from six weeks to 35 weeks.
“Universities and athletic departments across the country are making difficult financial decisions and ECU athletics is no different,” Gilbert wrote on ecupirates.com.
The second-year Pirate AD on Sept. 10 during ECU Board of Trustees meetings described this school year as a “year of survival” in athletics.
ECU has played two home football games and has two remaining on its current schedule, which is down from the original plan of six home games prior to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendance for the Pirates’ first game, on Sept. 26 against nationally ranked UCF, was limited to 350 family members of players, then in accordance with state guidelines on gatherings.
The second game last weekend was upped to 3,500 fans at 50,000-seat Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium (7 percent of capacity). Limited attendance is one of the main factors in revenue declines for the Pirates and colleges nationwide.
Basketball games are scheduled to begin in late November.
ECU’s athletics department finalized a $5.5 million net loss in revenue compared to expenses for the fiscal year that ended June 30. The department is targeting a $7.4 million loss for the current fiscal year, but Gilbert reinforced Monday all budget projections are subject to change because of the ongoing pandemic and the strain it is putting on athletic departments.
“We are projecting a sizable deficit for the 2020-21 fiscal year due to COVID-19, and the uncertainty of the 2020 football season complicates the projections,” Gilbert wrote. “All revenue streams continue to be impacted and our total deficit remains fluid due to limited football attendance and amount of home games played.”