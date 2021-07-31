At this point in the offseason, three-plus months after former East Carolina basketball star Jayden Gardner announced he was transferring to Virginia, ECU coach Joe Dooley views Gardner like he was a senior on last season’s team.
Dooley and the Pirates have regrouped since Gardner’s exit, which included ECU using the transfer portal itself to add a few players, and the Pirate women also have revamped their roster since they lost their former leading scorer — point guard Lashonda Monk — in a transfer to Ole Miss.
Monk and Gardner used to be the faces of ECU basketball thanks to record-breaking performances and campaigns (seven combined ECU seasons) and their marketable personalities. But the Gardner-Monk Era of East Carolina hoops overlapped and ultimately succumbed to the national trend of the Transfer Portal Era since last season ended in mid-March.
“(Transfers) all have different reasons, but for me, I want kids that want to be here,” ECU women’s coach Kim McNeill said during a recent phone interview. “If there was any doubt in their mind that they didn’t want to be here, then I was completely OK with that. I think this is the new wave of recruiting.”
Gardner, a Wake Forest native and 6-foot-7 forward, had 30 double-doubles in 81 total games for the Pirates. He was the American Athletic Conference’s leading scorer in 2019-20, then averaged 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season.
Many Pirate fans hoped he would stay, despite the current run of losing seasons, and finish as the most decorated player in school history before pursuing a professional career. Instead, Gardner is in the Atlantic Coast Conference with hopes of making a Final Four or even capturing a national championship, like the Cavaliers did in 2019.
“You have to view it almost like a graduation,” Dooley said on July 14, the same day ECU announced three prep recruits and its three Division I transfers for its spring signing period class. “You are going to lose guys at some point, and this portal allows these guys the opportunity to pursue what they want to pursue. I think that’s going to happen, unfortunately, every year. It’s just going to be a matter of fact. ... Guys are going to be recruited off of people’s rosters.
“If you have a good year, someone is in someone’s ear about it. That’s the eventuality of it.”
ECU’s current roster, after an 8-11 record a season ago, features seven freshmen and prominent transfers in Alanzo Frink from South Carolina, well-traveled Arkansas transfer Vance Jackson and Wynston Tabbs via Boston College.
Tabbs and Jackson are part of what Dooley hopes is a transition to a more perimeter-oriented offense and better team shooting statistics. Jackson was named to the AAC’s all-rookie team in 2016-17 while at Connecticut. He transferred to New Mexico and later Arkansas before picking the Pirates as his fourth collegiate team in a return to the American.
“I learned when I first started coaching that shooting makes up for a multitude of sins,” Dooley said. “We shot 30.4 (percent) on 3s last year, and that number has to go up to the mid-30s to help us offensively. ... (Jackson) has obviously seen it, because he’s been in the SEC and the Mountain West and our league. He played at UConn. ... I think he’s going to add a lot from a scoring standpoint.”
Monk, a Greensboro native, is the only player to win the American’s defensive player of the year award in consecutive seasons. She led the league in steals a season ago and is ECU’s all-time steals leader with 375.
A release by East Carolina on March 19 said Monk intended to enter the WNBA draft, which was held April 15, but Monk changed her plans, and before the draft on April 6, she tweeted she had committed to Ole Miss.
The Pirates, who also saw starter Sierra DaCosta leave for UNC Wilmington for her third school after previously playing for McNeill at Hartford and then ECU, used the transfer portal for timely Power 5 additions to help with rebounding and interior talent.
Two of ECU’s four transfer additions are from Clemson, including 6-foot-4 Tylar Bennett as a potential leading scorer option. Brittany Franklin is a 6-5 Plymouth native who was ranked as the No. 91 player in the country out of high school and is returning to eastern North Carolina after being a seldom-used playter at Kansas, where she missed the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons while injured and appeared in two games for the Jayhawks in the most recent campaign.
“This is very different for me. Very different,” McNeill said. “You are going to see some coaches that are going to live on the portal, because they would rather have kids with experience than kids coming out of high school. I’m a little different, and I’ve told my staff I still want us to grind it out with the high schools, especially these really young kids and developing relationships right now. I think some of them are going to fall through the cracks, because some of the Power 5s are just going to recruit off the portal.
“We could get some kids that maybe in the past wouldn’t look at an ECU. ... Then we can kind of use the portal as a backup.”