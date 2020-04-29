East Carolina athletics announced Wednesday its priority deadline for purchasing football season tickets was moved to June 10 in conjunction with a new fan initiative featuring a #OnePirateNation hashtag.
"We are all enduring a complicated time right now and it’s imperative that Pirates unite to give each other a helping hand," athletics director Jon Gilbert said in a release. "We are committed to providing flexible options concerning season tickets and Pirate Club memberships. This initiative is about working together as #OnePirateNation.
"We want to hear from Pirate fans of all ages and share stories of what Pirate Nation means to you. Please send us your photos or videos – past or present - via social media and include #OnePirateNation so we can feature your memories, messages and thoughts for all Pirates to enjoy on our official athletics pages."
Other plans include written and video content by Pirate coaches and student-athletes. There are various incentives for renewing Pirate Club memberships and the purchase of football season tickets by the June 10 deadline, including the possibility for being a honorary captain for a coin toss, dinner in TowneBank Tower, sideline passes and other game day experiences.
ECU's first football game is scheduled for Aug. 29 versus Marshall at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The Pirates early in the year announced a goal of 16,000 season tickets.
Wednesday's release was part of optimism shown this week by ECU officials that students will be on campus this fall.
"(Football season ticket) payment plans remain intact and we understand the hardships that have resulted from the coronavirus pandemic," Gilbert said. "We have received numerous inquiries about the status of the 2020 football season. Our department is moving forward with the plan that football will be played this fall in Greenville. When the season kicks off at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium this year, we will take the necessary steps to provide a safe environment."
More details are available at ecupirates.com.