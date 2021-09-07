Bailey Malovic and Rick D’Abreu were two East Carolina football preseason standouts who had minimal impact in last week’s loss to Appalachian State, and their statuses have since changed for the South Carolina matchup at noon Saturday in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
ECU coach Mike Houston confirmed Monday that Malovic, the team’s starting right tackle who limped off the field versus App State during the first quarter, suffered a season-ending injury in a non-contact situation. Noah Henderson, who missed all of last year injured after four starts in 2019 as a freshman, has vaulted to the starting right tackle spot and is backed up by first-year Pirate Rob Van Der Laan.
D’Abreu, a starting defensive lineman who was suspended for the first half versus App State for a targeting ejection from the season-ending game of 2020, is slated for a full game versus the Gamecocks. He had one tackle in the second half in the 33-19 loss to App State on Thursday.
“I didn’t think he played at the level he is capable of, and he is probably a little frustrated about that too,” Houston said. “It’s a hard deal sitting the whole first half and jumping into a game mid-stream, because everybody else is kind of in the flow of it. The good thing is we have him from the beginning this week.”
Also notable on Tuesday’s depth chart was Jsi Hatfield listed first as a starting outside receiver ‘or’ Audie Omotosho below Hatfield.
ECU’s three D-Linemen to start the second half versus App State were D’Angelo McKinnie, Elijah Morris and D’Abreu. The Mountaineers finished with a 226-86 advantage in rushing yards, forcing the Pirates in some ways to regroup in the trenches, especially after Malovic’s injury.
“We’re pissed we didn’t achieve more last week and we felt like we could have done better, across the board, myself included,” said ECU right guard Sean Bailey, who is extra motivated for the Sept. 11 game because of his father, Steve, who was a first responder in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. He was a firefighter amid the terrorist attacks. “We are really excited for another opportunity to show how hard we worked this offseason. ... Bailey is the most energetic dude in our locker room and him going down is a big hit, but Noah Henderson stepped up and played very well considering he hasn’t played in two years.
“He’s experienced and played in big games before. He’s a big body. Me and him have worked together before.”
South Carolina ran the ball 47 times for 254 yards in Week 1 in a 46-0 rout of over-matched Eastern Illinois in Shane Beamer’s head coaching debut. Zaquandre White (12 carries, 126 yards, TD) was the top rusher, and 5-foot-10, 220-pound standout running back Kevin Harris is expected to join the backfield to make his season debut versus ECU.
“He’ll play against us this Saturday and he was the leading rusher in the Southeastern Conference last year, so that’s obviously a great offensive player,” Houston said of Harris, who reportedly was limited during the preseason following a back procedure, and an illness prevented him from playing in the opener. “Their personnel is very good. It was a good showing by them last Saturday night. They had a game were able to work out some kinks and have a successful start.”
Bailey, Henderson and left tackle Justin Chase are listed as definite O-Line starters for the Pirates. Avery Jones is slated for his second game at center, and Nishad Strother or Fernando Frye could lead the way at left guard.
Houston also said Tuesday that running backs Keaton Mitchell and Rahjai Harris each had one bust in pass protection last Thursday night.
“I would expect to see (blitzes) pretty regularly,” Houston said. “I thought App did a great job of mixing up pressure and playing coverage. ... I just thought Appalachian State is a very good football team. They looked like the experienced, veteran crew that they are. I would expect them to go on and have a great year. We are excited on growing from that experience and excited about the matchup this weekend back in Dowdy-Ficklen with the South Carolina Gamecocks.
“It’s going to be great back at home and it’s going to be great to have our fans back in the stands.”