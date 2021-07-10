A new quarterback and new offensive coordinator for Appalachian State are part of what East Carolina defensive coordinator Blake Harrell has looked at during early game-planning for Sept. 2, but not the entire focus.
ECU opens head coach Mike Houston’s third season against App. State, in Charlotte, and then hosts South Carolina at noon on Sept. 11 in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. App. State and South Carolina both have new offensive coordinators.
“Neither one of them has called a play in quite a while, so that’s interesting for us on our side of the ball,” Harrell said during a recent phone interview about coordinators Frank Ponce (App. State) and Marcus Satterfield (SC). “You’re just taking what (Ponce) may do off previous coordinators, and I don’t think he’s going to change a whole lot. Then the guy at South Carolina, as well, hasn’t called a play, I think, since he was the head coach at Tennessee Tech in 2017. He was with Matt Rhule at Baylor and the (Carolina) Panthers since then, so he may take some Joe Brady stuff. We’ve started a wide range with it.”
Ponce spent the last two seasons at Louisville as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator under head coach Scott Satterfield. Ponce was in a similar role for Appalachian from 2013-18, when he was co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, also under Satterfield.
Ponce shared coordinator duties at Appalachian for part of that span with Shawn Clark, who is entering his second season as the Mountaineers’ head coach.
The Mountaineers’ likely starting quarterback versus ECU is Chase Brice, who early in his career was Trevor Lawrence’s backup at Clemson, and then he started every game for Duke in 2020 before transferring to Appalachian State prior to spring practices.
For Harrell, researching trends and personnel on the first few opponents is an enjoyable annual summer tradition.
“It’s one of my favorite things to do, because it’s like playing chess with somebody,” he said. “If you want to study your opponent and know their next move, it gives you an advantage of your next move and what you are doing. At the same time, it’s also what our players know and not what our coaches know. It’s what we know about our opponent and what we can really feed to our players and teach them in a manner where they can play even faster and know what’s coming on game day.”
South Carolina’s Satterfield was the Panthers’ offensive line coach last year. At Baylor, he coached the tight ends.
Phil Steele’s College Football Preview Magazine ranks App. State with the No. 9 running backs unit in the country, referencing the emergence a season ago of speedy Camerun Peoples and the presence of veteran Daetrich Harrington.
Steele tabbed South Carolina with the 23rd-best offensive line.
ECU ranked No. 98 in the country in 2020 in rushing defense, yielding 201.3 rush yards per game.
Steele’s magazine rated the Pirates with the ninth-best D-line in the American Athletic Conference and the No. 3 secondary.
“It’s funny kind of looking back over the years at game plans you do in early summer or late spring and you look at the game plan you actually took into that game, sometimes they change drastically and sometimes they stay pretty much the same,” Harrell said. “I think what happens is you’re sitting there game-planning in the summer or the spring and you think you can do certain things, but you don’t really know your football team, so you go through (preseason) camp and make the adjustments with your personnel or what your kids can really can do well.
“You have to tweak things, but as far as knowing your opponent and knowing some things they like to do and who they are, you can get a good feel for that.”