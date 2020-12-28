East Carolina's men basketball game for Wednesday night at Wichita State was postponed from two positive COVID-19 tests by Tier 1 members within ECU's program, a source close to the situation confirmed Monday afternoon.
ECU's release earlier in the day did not specify a number of positive cases. The Pirates played six of their last seven games in Greenville, traveling only to Dallas for a Dec. 16 matchup versus SMU.
“After consultation with our medical staff, we informed Wichita State and American Athletic Conference officials that we are unable to play on Dec. 30 due to positive tests, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing of individuals within our men’s basketball program,” ECU athletics director Jon Gilbert said in a release.
This is the Pirates' first football or basketball game postponed because of their own COVID-19 issues since their football season kicked off Sept. 26.
ECU's release said, "The Pirates are scheduled to return to competition Jan. 2, 2021, versus Tulane in New Orleans."
The team's last game was Dec. 22, a 68-58 win over Tulane in Minges Coliseum, for a 7-1 overall record and 1-1 in the AAC. The postgame news conference that day included references to players leaving Greenville for Christmas and returning during the weekend.
"These guys have been here since July and I have to give them a lot of credit because they've done what we've asked them to do and been really good," coach Joe Dooley said during his portion of the postgame virtual news conference. "These couple of days I think they'll be able to put their feet up. We have guys who are banged up, like everybody does across the country, so they'll be able to get some rest and reenergize. Then we'll start 18 games of AAC play, so I think this will be really good for them from a mental standpoint as well as a physical standpoint.
"I think it's just as important mentally they get a chance to get away for a couple days and not have to hear the same voices and just be able to relax and enjoy themselves."
Monday's release also said ECU and Wichita will try to reschedule for prior to Feb. 21, when their second meeting is scheduled to be played in Minges. If a game can't be rescheduled prior to Feb. 21, the teams will play consecutive days on Feb. 21 and 22 in Wichita, Kan.