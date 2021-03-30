East Carolina dropped a few spots from No. 8 to 11th in the D1Baseball.com Top 25 on Monday, one day before a 6:30 p.m. contest at Clark-LeClair Stadium against North Carolina for the final nonconference game on ECU’s schedule.
UNC lost 9-2 to rival N.C. State on Friday before inclement weather caused the completion of Games 2 and 3 of their series to be pushed to Monday. The Tar Heels fell from No. 24 to out of the D1Baseball rankings.
The Pirates and Tar Heels played last Tuesday in Chapel Hill, where Carolina drew a total of eight walks and got a solid starting pitching outing from Will Sandy with one run allowed in 4.2 innings in an 8-1 Tar Heel win. The Heels also were boosted by solo home runs from Tomas Frick and Johnny Castagnozzi during the late innings.
The rematch will kick off five games in five days for the Pirates (17-5), who are slated to lead their pitching rotation with Carson Whisenhunt and Gavin Williams against Cincinnati in the first two games of a four-game series Thursday through Saturday to begin American Athletic Conference play.
Williams struck out a career-high 11 batters on Friday night in a 15-0 rout at Elon. He allowed four hits, walked one and had a hit batsman in 6.0 scoreless innings. The visitors wasted no time getting established at Elon, scoring six runs in the top of the first inning.
ECU’s Connor Norby hit a homer to left field as the first batter of the series. It was his team-high seventh HR of the year, and he will take a .429 batting average into the UNC matchup.
Game 2 of the two-game set was a 2-1 victory by Elon on Saturday afternoon. The combination of Phoenix pitchers Spencer Bauer and Brian Edgington had 14 total strikeouts with two walks.
Elon (6-10) won despite its total of five hits. The hosts took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning on a two-run home run by Nick Cicci.
The doubleheader day for the ECU-Cincinnati series is set for Friday, beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday’s Game 1 AAC opener at Clark-LeClair is scheduled for 4 p.m.
D1Baseball moved Big 12 power Texas on Monday into its top-five at No. 5. Virginia Tech entered at No. 23 after a weekend sweep at Pittsburgh, and South Carolina made a big jump from 25th to No. 14 following it sweeping Florida as part of a five-game win streak.